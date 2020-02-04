Evil is about to descend on the Magic Kingdom as the Disney Villains After Hours events return to the park this week. Beyond a night of entertainment, attractions, and caravan of characters, fans will be able to shop new event exclusives including a light up tumbler, shirts, and more!
What’s happening:
- Magic Kingdom’s Disney Villains After Hours event returns to the park on February 7 for an evening of sinister thrills.
- Offered select nights now through the summer, this wickedly fun event is the perfect way for fans to be a little bit bad while having a really good time.
- Today, the Disney Parks Blog shared the latest scoop on the exclusive merchandise fans will be able to get their claws, fangs, paws, or hands on during the after hours events!
- Guests attending the events will be able to shop event exclusives during the evening while supplies last.
- This year’s clothing collection will feature:
- Hades
- Maleficent
- Scar
- Ursula
- Evil Queen
- Dr. Facilier
- The magnificent baddies will adorn a new blue pocket t-shirt, a ladies tank, and a ladies long sleeve shirt.
- Another fan-favorite villain is sharing the spotlight this year for a few new items. Oogie Boogie is the star of a new light-up tumbler and the headliner for another T-shirt that also includes other villains we love to hate.
Where to shop:
- Guests will find event merchandise at:
- Additional villains merchandise will be available at Fantasy Faire.
- Guests will also find specialty food and beverage offerings available for purchase across the park.
Get your tickets, dearie!:
- Disney Villains After Hours will be offered on 24 select nights starting February 7.
- Tickets for Disney Villains After Hours
- $145 (plus tax) in advance
- $155 (plus tax) on the event night
- Annual Passholder and Disney Vacation Club Members can take advantage of a $30 discount.
- Event tickets allow entry as early as 7 pm, giving guests time to enjoy fireworks before heading off to the attractions.
- Select complimentary snacks and beverages are also included in the cost of admission.
- For more information on Disney Villains After Hours and to purchase your tickets:
- Visit DisneyWorld.com/VillainsAfterHours
- Call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) 939-2742