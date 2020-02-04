Sneak Peek at New Exclusive Merchandise Coming to Disney Villains After Hours Events

Evil is about to descend on the Magic Kingdom as the Disney Villains After Hours events return to the park this week. Beyond a night of entertainment, attractions, and caravan of characters, fans will be able to shop new event exclusives including a light up tumbler, shirts, and more!

What’s happening:

Magic Kingdom’s Disney Villains After Hours

Offered select nights now through the summer, this wickedly fun event is the perfect way for fans to be a little bit bad while having a really good time.

Today, the Disney Parks Blog

Guests attending the events will be able to shop event exclusives during the evening while supplies last.

This year’s clothing collection will feature: Hades Maleficent Scar Ursula Evil Queen Dr. Facilier

The magnificent baddies will adorn a new blue pocket t-shirt, a ladies tank, and a ladies long sleeve shirt.

1 of 3

Another fan-favorite villain is sharing the spotlight this year for a few new items. Oogie Boogie is the star of a new light-up tumbler and the headliner for another T-shirt that also includes other villains we love to hate.

Where to shop:

Guests will find event merchandise at: Emporium Star Traders Fantasy Faire

Additional villains merchandise will be available at Fantasy Faire.

1 of 5

Guests will also find specialty food and beverage offerings

Get your tickets, dearie!:

Disney Villains After Hours will be offered on 24 select nights starting February 7.

Tickets $145 (plus tax) in advance $155 (plus tax) on the event night

Annual Passholder and Disney Vacation Club Members can take advantage of a $30 discount.

Event tickets allow entry as early as 7 pm, giving guests time to enjoy fireworks before heading off to the attractions.

Select complimentary snacks and beverages are also included in the cost of admission.

For more information on Disney Villains After Hours and to purchase your tickets: Visit DisneyWorld.com/VillainsAfterHours Call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) 939-2742

