Take A Bite: Disney Shares Foodie Guide for Disney Villains After Hours Events

The Disney Parks Blog has shared their Foodie Guide for the upcoming Disney Villains After Hours events. In addition to fun frights guests will be able to purchase all sorts of wicked eats themed to some of Disney’s most notorious villains.

What’s happening:

Some of Disney’s most vile villains will be taking over Magic Kingdom this spring and summer during the Disney Villains After Hours

As the park prepares for the return of the After Hours parties, the Disney Parks Blog

Whether guests prefer a crazy cauldron-brewed concoction or just a simple snack they’re sure to find something tantalizing to enjoy while hanging out with the baddest baddies.

Disney Villains After Hours returns select nights February 7-July 10, 2020. Tickets

Disney Villains After Hours Foodie Guide:

Painting the Roses Red (Available at Cheshire Café) – Cheesecake mousse with raspberry gelee, red cocoa butter, and buttercream leaves

Royal Majesty (Available at Cheshire Café) – Strawberry-flavored cake pop dipped in red chocolate and coated with sprinkles

Hearts on Fire (Available at Cheshire Café) – Fruit punch, Coke, and strawberry popping candy garnished with a strawberry

Poor Unfortunate Soul (Available at Storybook Treats) – Black raspberry soft-serve over Cherry Coke garnished with a sugar crown

Body Language (Available at Storybook Treats) – Cookies and cream mousse with chocolate cake, glacage, meringue tentacles, and a chocolate shell

Just Take Three (Available at Sleepy Hollow) – Three beignets dusted with powdered sugar and served with vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate ganache

Voodoo Magic (Available at Sleepy Hollow) – Shimmering lemonade vitamin water with green apple syrup garnished with a purple candy straw

Locked Away Maiden (Available at Main Street Bakery) – Loaded grilled cheese sandwich with pepper jack cheese, provolone cheese, bacon jam, and tomatoes

The Diamond in the Rough (Available at Tortuga Tavern) – Mango slush with nutmeg and cinnamon topped with whipped cream and garnished with a sugar diamond

Hades Hot Dog (Available at Casey’s Corner) – All-beef hot dog topped with buffalo chicken, diced celery, fiery cheese dust, and spicy ranch drizzle

Hades Temptation (Available at Casey’s Corner) – Purple frozen mocktail “Cosmo” with lemonade, violet syrup, and a gummy worm

About the event:

When the Mouse is away, the villains come out to play during these wickedly fun nighttime experiences.

Guests can enjoy nearly all of Magic Kingdom to themselves after the park closes with frightfully fun entertainment, photo ops, low attraction wait times, and of course snacks to satisfy every craving.

This year’s event will feature the debut of the Villains’ Cursed Caravan Gaston Oogie Boogie Cruella DeVil Captain Hook And more!



Disney Villains After Hours will be offered on select nights February 7-July 10, 2020.