Take A Bite: Disney Shares Foodie Guide for Disney Villains After Hours Events

by | Jan 3, 2020 8:49 AM Pacific Time

The Disney Parks Blog has shared their Foodie Guide for the upcoming Disney Villains After Hours events. In addition to fun frights guests will be able to purchase all sorts of wicked eats themed to some of Disney’s most notorious villains.

Foodie Guide to Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park - featuring Body Language from Storybook Treats

What’s happening:

  • Some of Disney’s most vile villains will be taking over Magic Kingdom this spring and summer during the Disney Villains After Hours events.
  • As the park prepares for the return of the After Hours parties, the Disney Parks Blog is highlighting some of the delicious themed treats that will surface exclusively for the spooky events.
  • Whether guests prefer a crazy cauldron-brewed concoction or just a simple snack they’re sure to find something tantalizing to enjoy while hanging out with the baddest baddies.
  • Disney Villains After Hours returns select nights February 7-July 10, 2020. Tickets are on sale now!

Disney Villains After Hours Foodie Guide:

Painting the Roses Red from Cheshire Café for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Painting the Roses Red (Available at Cheshire Café) – Cheesecake mousse with raspberry gelee, red cocoa butter, and buttercream leaves

Royal Majesty from Cheshire Café for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Royal Majesty (Available at Cheshire Café) – Strawberry-flavored cake pop dipped in red chocolate and coated with sprinkles

Hearts on Fire from Cheshire Café for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Hearts on Fire (Available at Cheshire Café) – Fruit punch, Coke, and strawberry popping candy garnished with a strawberry

Poor Unfortunate Soul from Storybook Treats for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Poor Unfortunate Soul (Available at Storybook Treats) – Black raspberry soft-serve over Cherry Coke garnished with a sugar crown

Body Language from Storybook Treats for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Body Language (Available at Storybook Treats) – Cookies and cream mousse with chocolate cake, glacage, meringue tentacles, and a chocolate shell

Just Take Three from Sleepy Hollow for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Just Take Three (Available at Sleepy Hollow) – Three beignets dusted with powdered sugar and served with vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream and chocolate ganache

Voodoo Magic from Sleepy Hollow for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Voodoo Magic (Available at Sleepy Hollow) – Shimmering lemonade vitamin water with green apple syrup garnished with a purple candy straw

Locked Away Maiden from Main Street Bakery for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Locked Away Maiden (Available at Main Street Bakery) – Loaded grilled cheese sandwich with pepper jack cheese, provolone cheese, bacon jam, and tomatoes

The Diamond in the Rough from Tortuga Tavern for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • The Diamond in the Rough (Available at Tortuga Tavern) – Mango slush with nutmeg and cinnamon topped with whipped cream and garnished with a sugar diamond

Hades Hot Dog from Casey’s Corner for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Hades Hot Dog (Available at Casey’s Corner) – All-beef hot dog topped with buffalo chicken, diced celery, fiery cheese dust, and spicy ranch drizzle

Hades Temptation from Casey’s Corner for Disney Villains After Hours 2020 at Magic Kingdom Park

  • Hades Temptation (Available at Casey’s Corner) – Purple frozen mocktail “Cosmo” with lemonade, violet syrup, and a gummy worm

About the event:

  • When the Mouse is away, the villains come out to play during these wickedly fun nighttime experiences.
  • Guests can enjoy nearly all of Magic Kingdom to themselves after the park closes with frightfully fun entertainment, photo ops, low attraction wait times, and of course snacks to satisfy every craving.
  • This year’s event will feature the debut of the Villains’ Cursed Caravan—a sinister parade through the park led by:
    • Gaston
    • Oogie Boogie
    • Cruella DeVil
    • Captain Hook
    • And more!

Disney Villains After Hours will be offered on select nights February 7-July 10, 2020.

Send this to a friend