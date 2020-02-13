Disney’s Animal Kingdom Will Celebrate Earth Day 2020 With Guests Appearances and Animal-Centric Activities

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has announced their plans for Earth Day 2020.

What’s happening:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is celebrating Earth Day (and their birthday) in a big way! Today the Disney Parks Blog

Here’s what Disney had to say:

From April 18-22, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will host special entertainment and activities throughout the park – culminating in an all-day extravaganza on Earth Day (April 22).

Each day of festivities includes: A stellar lineup of expert speakers and entertainment Behind-the-scenes tours Specialty food and beverage Limited-edition merchandise signings Character greetings Photo opportunities Special Wilderness Explorers activities for kids And more!



Wild by Nature Speaker Series:

Guests will get to hear from some of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s animal experts, educators and conservation “Heroes” at the park’s Theater in the Wild – learning about the ways Disney’s own conservation experts are working to save the planet and its wildlife. And if that weren’t big enough, we’ve invited our new Disney colleagues at National Geographic to join in the fun.

Nat Geo Explorers and Photographers will share their stories from the front lines of their explorations as well as wildlife photography and video techniques – showcasing what it takes to get all those stunning “never-before-seen” images and footage.

They will join the outstanding roster of the Wild by Nature Speaker Series, and we will debut National Geographic merchandise at Disney Parks that week as well.

Special Appearance by Joe Rohde:

Get an insider’s view from our own Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde – one of the driving forces behind the past, present and future of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Joe will delight guests again this year with his Tiffins Talks featuring a spectacular four-course meal and lively discussion on Joe’s research trips and personal exhibitions from a life dedicated to exploration. ( Registration for this dining experience will begin February 18).

Disneynature on Disney+:

You can get a unique look at this year’s Disneynature films debuting on Disney+ in April, “Elephant” and “Dolphin Reef”, including discussions with Roy Conli, award-winning producer of the films.

Disney Conservation Fund:

Earth Day 2020 just happens to be the 25th Anniversary of the Disney Conservation Fund.

As Disney Parks Blog readers know, The Walt Disney Company is committed to ensuring a world where wildlife thrives and nature is treasured, and the Disney Conservation Fund has been a huge part of that effort, especially at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

As part of the celebration, the Disney Conservation Fund will showcase 25 global wildlife heroes, many of whom will present Stories from the Field and recount incredible moments in their work – saving at-risk wildlife around the world – from elephants and rhinos in Africa, to tamarins and anteaters in South America.

Many of these stories will be featured in “Disney Conservation Legacy,” a new special edition 25th anniversary book, available for purchase in the park during the Earth Day celebration.

Animation Experience at Conservation Station:

At the Animation Experience at Conservation Station, you will uncover the secret of how Disney animators bring your favorite characters to life – using real life animals as inspiration; and there will be special Disney characters featured for the Earth Day Celebration!

Earth Day Live:

On Earth Day, if you can’t make it out to the park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom also will be one of the places featured in the global live television event “BORN WILD: EARTH DAY LIVE,” simulcast on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD on April 22, at 8/7c.

Produced along with ABC News, the special features revered National Geographic Explorers and leading ABC News anchors and correspondents who will take viewers on a journey into the most fascinating, breathtaking environments around the world to witness and celebrate the diversity and splendor of charismatic baby animals, their families and habitats.

These are just a few of the festivities we have in store for Earth Day 2020. Stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog for more information about the Earth Day celebrations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.