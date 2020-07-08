ABC Reportedly Picks Up Pilot for Lee Daniels’ Reboot of “The Wonder Years”

Lee Daniels is hoping to bring The Wonder Years to a new audience. ABC has reportedly picked up a reboot pilot that will focus on a middle-class Black family in the late 60s. Fred Savage who rose to fame for playing Kevin Arnold in the original is set to direct the pilot.
What’s Happening:
- The Wonder Years could be heading back to network TV as ABC has reportedly picked up a pilot of the beloved series.
- TVLine is reporting that ABC is working with Lee Daniels (Empire) on a reboot of the series, this time focusing on a Black family. Like the original, the show would be set in the late 1960s and will follow a middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama.
- The pilot will be a half-hour production and actor Fred Savage, who played the narrator’s younger self in the original, is attached to direct.
- Savage will also serve as executive producer along with Daniels and Saladin K. Patterson (Dave).
- Patterson is set to write the script, while Neal Marlens who co-created the original will serve as a consultant for the reboot.
More ABC TV News:
- Just last week, ABC announced that they were passing on three previously ordered pilot productions amid disruptions from the pandemic.
- Last month, they announced their 2020-2021 television lineup which includes Black-ish, The Good Doctor, The Goldbergs, the revamped Supermarket Sweep and many others.