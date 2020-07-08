ABC Reportedly Picks Up Pilot for Lee Daniels’ Reboot of “The Wonder Years”

Lee Daniels is hoping to bring The Wonder Years to a new audience. ABC has reportedly picked up a reboot pilot that will focus on a middle-class Black family in the late 60s. Fred Savage who rose to fame for playing Kevin Arnold in the original is set to direct the pilot.

TVLine is reporting that the network is working with Lee Daniels (Empire) on a reboot of the series, this time focusing on a Black family. Like the original, the show would be set in the late 1960s and will follow a middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama.

The pilot will be a half-hour production and actor Fred Savage, who played the narrator's younger self in the original, is attached to direct.

Savage will also serve as executive producer along with Daniels and Saladin K. Patterson ( Dave ).

Patterson is set to write the script, while Neal Marlens who co-created the original will serve as a consultant for the reboot.

