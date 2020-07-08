Jude Law Reportedly in Talks to Play Captain Hook in “Peter Pan & Wendy”

Jude Law is reportedly in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney’s latest live-action retelling, Peter Pan & Wendy.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter is writing that Jude Law might soon be sailing the waters of Neverland as the villainous Captain Hook.
- Law is reportedly in talks with Walt Disney Studios about taking on the role for the live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s latest retelling of an animated classic to be in development by the studio.
- The film is to be helmed by David Lowery who also directed 2016’s Pete’s Dragon. Lowery and Toby Halbrooks have co-written the script for the film.
- Law is no stranger to Disney properties. Last year he starred in Marvel’s Captain Marvel as Yon-Rogg, an alien Kree fighter who trained the titular character.
- This past spring, Variety revealed that Disney had cast their leads for Peter Pan & Wendy. Ever Anderson will play Wendy, and Alexander Molony will take on the role of Peter Pan.
More Disney Live-Action Films:
- In addition to Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney is currently working on a few other films based on their animated classics:
- This August, audiences will be able to experience the story of Mulan on the big screen. Liu Yifei plays the Chinese heroine.
- Emma Stone stars a puppy-fur fanatic, Cruella De Vil in Cruella
- Halle Bailey will dive under the sea as Ariel in The Little Mermaid