Disney Casts Peter and Wendy for Upcoming Live-Action Release “Peter Pan & Wendy”

Even though there have been plenty of live-action versions and re-tellings of the famous story, Peter Pan, like Hook, Pan, and Peter Pan (2003), the animated classic from Walt Disney Animation Studios has been the most successful, with the Walt Disney Studios looking to make a live-action adaptation of that story. According to Variety, they have now found their leads for an upcoming live-action theatrical release.

What’s Happening: