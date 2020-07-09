Disney Cast Life Releases Special Tokyo Disneyland Reopening Edition

The Disney Ambassadors have released another episode of Disney Cast Life today, this one a “Special Edition” to celebrate the reopening of the Tokyo Disney Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, a new episode of Disney Cast Life highlighted the health and safety procedures at Disney Parks around the world.
- This afternoon, the Disney Ambassadors released a bonus “Special Edition” episode to celebrate the reopening of the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- The video features Ambassadors from around the world congratulating the Tokyo Disney Resort Cast Members on a successful reopening.
