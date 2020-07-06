Take a Look Inside The Newly Reopened Tokyo DisneySea

by | Jul 6, 2020 3:28 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Last week, Tokyo Disney Resort reopened its parks to guests and, like most places that are back in business, they’re enforcing new health and safety measures. This doesn’t mean that a visit to Disney’s magical kingdoms lack any fun, they’re just structured a bit differently. Today, thanks to our friend Tetsuya, we’re sharing some pictures with you of  Tokyo DisneySea.

Park Entry

As Disney guests approach the turnstiles, they’ll notice spaced out yellow boxes where they are to stand as they wait for entry. Cast Members are checking temperatures of guests prior to letting them in the park.  

Emporium Entry

Yes, shops are open and guests can purchase souvenirs to commemorate their visit to the park. Guests will notice new spatial markers on the floor outside of the Emporium.

Character Show at on Mediterranean Harbor

Upon arriving at Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey and the gang are welcoming guests with a new Greetings show on Mediterranean Harbor.

Guests can sit in taped off sections to enjoy the Greeting show.

Further into the park queue lines also feature floor markings to help guests maintain proper social distancing. The line of Soaring Fantastic Flight goes quite a way back! Coupled with the extra distancing, the standby queue reaches into a completely different land! The Soaring entry is located at Mediterranean Harbor and the end of the queue goes all the way to Mysterious Island.

Soaring Fantasy Flight

Arabian Coast

Over in the Arabian Coast, the two level carousel that features the Genie, has select creatures tapped off to keep guests safely spaced out.

Tatsuya also snapped a photo of a custodial Cast Members cleaning off a space where guests can sit.

American Waterfront

Over in American Waterfront, the queue for Toy Story Mania has been extended all the way outside and again has spatial markers.

And the Turtle Talk attraction features boxed off spaces in both the queue and pre show room.

Monorail

Finally, a Cast Member wipes off the hand grips and handrails inside the resort monorail.

Thank you for joining us for this photo tour of Tokyo DisneySea. For more information, please visit our Tokyo Disney Resort Reopening Guide.

All Photos by Tetsuya

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed