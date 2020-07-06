Take a Look Inside The Newly Reopened Tokyo DisneySea

Last week, Tokyo Disney Resort reopened its parks to guests and, like most places that are back in business, they’re enforcing new health and safety measures. This doesn’t mean that a visit to Disney’s magical kingdoms lack any fun, they’re just structured a bit differently. Today, thanks to our friend Tetsuya, we’re sharing some pictures with you of Tokyo DisneySea.

Park Entry

As Disney guests approach the turnstiles, they’ll notice spaced out yellow boxes where they are to stand as they wait for entry. Cast Members are checking temperatures of guests prior to letting them in the park.

Emporium Entry

Yes, shops are open and guests can purchase souvenirs to commemorate their visit to the park. Guests will notice new spatial markers on the floor outside of the Emporium.

Character Show at on Mediterranean Harbor

Upon arriving at Tokyo DisneySea, Mickey and the gang are welcoming guests with a new Greetings show on Mediterranean Harbor.

Guests can sit in taped off sections to enjoy the Greeting show.

Further into the park queue lines also feature floor markings to help guests maintain proper social distancing. The line of Soaring Fantastic Flight goes quite a way back! Coupled with the extra distancing, the standby queue reaches into a completely different land! The Soaring entry is located at Mediterranean Harbor and the end of the queue goes all the way to Mysterious Island.

Soaring Fantasy Flight

Arabian Coast

Over in the Arabian Coast, the two level carousel that features the Genie, has select creatures tapped off to keep guests safely spaced out.

Tatsuya also snapped a photo of a custodial Cast Members cleaning off a space where guests can sit.

American Waterfront

Over in American Waterfront, the queue for Toy Story Mania has been extended all the way outside and again has spatial markers.

And the Turtle Talk attraction features boxed off spaces in both the queue and pre show room.

Monorail

Finally, a Cast Member wipes off the hand grips and handrails inside the resort monorail.

Thank you for joining us for this photo tour of Tokyo DisneySea.

All Photos by Tetsuya