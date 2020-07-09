Latest Episode of “Disney Cast Life” Focuses on Health and Safety With Parks Reopening

Disney released the latest episode of Disney Cast Life today, and it focuses on the health and safety procedures that will be followed as Disney Parks around the world continue their phased reopenings.

The latest episode of Disney Cast Life features a message from Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pam Hymel.

features a message from Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pam Hymel. Hymel discusses Disney’s multi-layered approach to health and safety, including five branches of their plan: Health and Wellness Cleaning and Disinfecting Technology Solutions Cast Member Training and Workplace Safety Working Together

The new episode goes on to explain some of the new things guests and Cast Members will see when they are welcomed back to the parks, including social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations, required face coverings and fewer guests to promote social distancing.

For a look at what you can expect, check out our look around Magic Kingdom

