Connie Swanson Lane Joins Disney Ambassadors for Latest Installment of “Disney Cast Life”

- Disney Parks Ambassadors Marilyn, Rafa and Melody have released the next episode of their YouTube series, “Disney Cast Life.”
- This episode features a special message from former Disney ambassador who worked alongside Walt himself, Connie Swanson Lane.
- It also highlights the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, the celebration of Armed Forces Day and community partnerships at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Of course, the episode concludes with a message of hope, with Lane and Rafa reminding us that we’re all in this together.
