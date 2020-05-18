Connie Swanson Lane Joins Disney Ambassadors for Latest Installment of “Disney Cast Life”

The Disneyland and Walt Disney World Ambassadors are back with another episode of their weekly YouTube series, Disney Cast Life.

Disney Parks Ambassadors Marilyn, Rafa and Melody have released the next episode of their YouTube series, “Disney Cast Life.”

This episode features a special message from former Disney ambassador who worked alongside Walt himself, Connie Swanson Lane.

It also highlights the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland, the celebration of Armed Forces Day and community partnerships at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Of course, the episode concludes with a message of hope, with Lane and Rafa reminding us that we’re all in this together.

