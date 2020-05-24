Disney Cast Life Celebrates the Reopening of Disney Springs With a Special Message from Josh D’Amaro

This week’s episode of Disney Cast Life feels extra special with a visit to recently reopened Shanghai Disneyland and Disney Springs, plus a special message from Josh D’Amaro, newly promoted to Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.
What’s Happening:
- Ambassadors from Disneyland and Walt Disney World celebrate the reopening of Disney Springs and Shanghai Disneyland in the fifth episode of Disney Cast Life.
- Marilyn and Stephen from Walt Disney World take a trip to Disney Springs to say hello to fellow Cast Members.
- Matt Simon, Vice President of Disney Springs, also shares a special message to Cast Members of Disney’s resort shopping and dining area.
- Shanghai Disneyland Ambassadors Eleven and Fiona share some magic from their resort by interviewing a few Cast Members and celebrating the park’s reopening.
- Lastly, Josh D’Amaro welcomes Cast Members back in a video recorded at Disney Springs and talks about how these are just the first steps in reopening parks and resorts around the world.
