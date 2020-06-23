See Cast Members Prepare For Reopening at Disney World and Disneyland in New “Disney Cast Life” Episode

The Disney Ambassadors have released a new episode of Disney Cast Life showcasing Cast Members preparing for the reopening of the parks at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of Disney Cast Life features the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Ambassadors showcasing Cast Members preparing for the reopening of the parks at their resorts.
- Roles highlighted from Walt Disney World include security, and management.
- Disneyland Cast Members in departments like custodial, culinary, and business relations are highlighted.
- Walt Disney World will reopen their parks in phases on July 11th and July 15th.
- Disneyland will reopen both parks on July 17th.
- The video also celebrates the beginning of the phased reopening of Disney Store’s in the US, Europe, and Japan with a look at how Cast Members at the Orlando store prepared for the reopening.
