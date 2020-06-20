Disney World Shares Details About Attractions, Shops, and Entertainment Reopening With the Parks

Walt Disney World just announced all of the attractions, entertainment, and shopping experiences that will reopen with the parks. See the full list below.

Magic Kingdom – Opening July 11th

Attractions

"it's a small world”

Astro Orbiter

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin

Country Bear Jamboree

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Jungle Cruise

Liberty Square Riverboat

Mad Tea Party

Mickey's PhilharMagic

Peter Pan's Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Swiss Family Treehouse

The Barnstormer

The Hall of Presidents

The Haunted Mansion

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Tom Sawyer Island

Tomorrowland Speedway

Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover

Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid

Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

Entertainment

Main Street Philharmonic

Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with Guest-favorite Disney friends appearing along the parade route—which will include:

The Royal Princess Processional

Mickey & Friends Cavalcade

Fantasyland Friends Cavalcade

A Goofy Cavalcade

Tinker Bell & the Lost Treasure

Shops

Arribas Brothers

Baby Care

Big Al's

Box Office Gifts

Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Photos

Crystal Arts

Emporium

Fantasy Faire

Hundred Acre Goods

Island Supply by Sunglass Hut

Main Street Confectionery

Memento Mori

Mickey's Star Traders

Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar

Rubio Arts

Sir Mickey’s

Splashdown Photos

Strollers & Wheelchairs

The Chapeau

Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.

TTC Cart / Wheelchairs

Uptown Jewelers & Cinema

Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe

Attractions Not Operating:

A Pirate's Adventure ~ Treasures of the Seven Seas

Casey Jr. Splash 'N' Soak Station

Enchanted Tales with Belle

Frontierland Shootin' Arcade

Main Street Vehicles

Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor

Walt Disney World Railroad (Planned Refurbishment)

Festival of Fantasy Parade

Happily Ever After

Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party

Shops Not Operating:

Agrabah Bazaar

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutqique

Big Top Souvenirs

Bonjour! Village Gifts

Briar Patch

Casey Jr. RailRoad Mercantile

Curtain Call Collectibles

Disney Clothiers

Frontier Trading Post

Merchant of Venus

Newsstand

Prairie Outpost & Supply

Ursa's Major Minor Mart

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Opening July 11th

Attractions

Affection Section

Avatar Flight of Passage

DINOSAUR

Discovery Island Trails

Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Festival of the Lion King

Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail

It’s Tough to be a Bug!

Kali River Rapids

Kilimanjaro Safaris

Maharajah Jungle Trek

Na'vi River Journey

The Animation Experience at Conservation Station

The Oasis Exhibits

TriceraTop Spin

Wilderness Explorers

Wildlife Express

Entertainment

Character Cruises throughout the day, with Guest-favorite Disney friends appearing in boats around Discovery River—including the following:

Discovery River Character Cruise

Discovery Island Drummers

Donald’s Dino Boat Bash!

Mickey & Friends Flotilla

Shops

Africa Hub Cart

African Heritage Wood Carving

Baby Care

Chester and Hester's Dinosaur Treasures

Discovery Trading Company

Garden Gate Gifts & Strollers

Kilimanjaro Safari Cart

Mandala Gifts

Mombasa Marketplace

Out Of The Wild

Serka Zong Bazaar

The Dino Institute Shop

Windtraders

Attractions Not Operating:

Primeval Whirl (Operates Seasonally)

The Boneyard

Finding Nemo – The Musical

Rivers of Light: We Are One

UP! A Great Bird Adventure

Shops Not Operating:

Boneyard Cart

DinoLand Cart

Dino-Rama Cart

Island Mercantile

Kali Cart

Maharajah Cart

Mariya's Souvenirs

Outpost Cart

The Outpost Shop

Riverside Depot

Serka Cart

Theater in the Wild Cart

Tiffins Cart

Tree of Life Cart

Ziwandi Traders

Zuri's Sweets Shop

EPCOT – Opening July 15th

Attractions

Awesome Planet

Canada Far and Wide

Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival

Friendship Lagoon Boats

Frozen Ever After

Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros

Impressions de France

Journey Into Imagination with Figment

Kidcot (modified)

Living with the Land

Mission: SPACE

Reflections of China

Soarin' Around the World

Spaceship Earth

Test Track

The American Adventure

The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Turtle Talk with Crush

Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience

Entertainment

America Gardens Theatre Presents… featuring popular EPCOT performers such as:

JAMMitors

Mariachi Cobre

Character Cavalcades throughout the day, featuring favorite Disney friends traveling around World Showcase promenade—including:

Frozen Promenade

Mickey & Friends World Tour

Princess Promenade

Shops

African Heritage

Arribas Brothers

Art of Disney

Baby Care

Canada Cart

China Kiosk

Disney Traders

Galerie Des Halles

Gateway Gifts

Glas Und Porcellan

ImageWorks

Karamell Kuche

La Bottega Italiana

Mexico Indoor Plaza

Mission: SPACE Cargo

Mitsukoshi

Mouse Gear Temporary Location

Pin Traders – Camera Center

Port of Entry

Puffin's Roost

Sea Base Alpha Gift Shop

Strollers & Wheelchairs

Tea Caddy

Test Track Simporium

Wood Carver

World Traveler

Attractions Not Operating:

Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along

Epcot Forever

Shops Not Operating:

Casablanca Carpets

Das Kaufhaus

Der Teddybar

Die Weihnachts Ecke

El Ranchito del Norte

Good Fortune Gifts

Green Thumb Emporium

House of Good Fortune

Il Bel Cristallo

L'Esprit de la Provence

La Gemma Elegante

La Signature

Les Vins de France

Lords and Ladies

Marketplace in the Medina

Northwest Mercantile

Plume et Palette

Souk-al-Magreb

Sportsman's Shoppe

Stein Haus

Tangier Traders

The Brass Bazaar

The Crown & Crest

The Fjording

The Queen's Table

The Toy Soldier

Trading Post

Village Traders

Volkskunst

Wandering Reindeer

Winkeller

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Opening July 15th

Attractions

Alien Swirling Saucers

Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Muppet*Vision 3D

Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith

Slinky Dog Dash

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™

Toy Story Mania!

Vacation Fun (at Mickey Shorts Theater)

Walt Disney Presents

Entertainment

Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with favorite Disney friends appearing along Hollywood Boulevard—including:

Disney Junior Stars Motorcade

Mickey & Friends Motorcade

Pixar Motorcade

Shops

Celebrity 5 & 10

Crossroads of the World

Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities

Droid Depot Experience

Droid Depot Store

In Character

Legends of Hollywood

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

Mickey's Of Hollywood

Movieland Memorabilia

Once Upon A Time

Sid Cahuenga's One-of-a-Kind

Rock Around The Shop

Rubio Arts

Strollers & Wheelchairs

Tatooine Traders

The Market

Tower Hotel Gifts

Toy Story Mania Shop

Attractions Not Operating:

Star Wars Launch Bay

Beauty and the Beast- Live on Stage

Fantasmic!

For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration

Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectactular

Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple

Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular

Voyage of The Little Mermaid

Shops Not Operating:

Beverly Sunset Boutique

Black Spire Outfitters

Creature Stall

Disney Studio Store

First Order Cargo

Frozen Fractal Gifts

Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost

It's A Wonderful Shop

Keystone Clothiers

Launch Bay Cargo

Resistance Supply

Savi's Workshop

Stage 1 Company Store

Sunset Ranch Pins and Souvenirs

Toydarian Toymaker