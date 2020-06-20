Disney World Shares Details About Attractions, Shops, and Entertainment Reopening With the Parks

Walt Disney World just announced all of the attractions, entertainment, and shopping experiences that will reopen with the parks. See the full list below.
Magic Kingdom – Opening July 11th
Attractions
- "it's a small world”
- Astro Orbiter
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
- Country Bear Jamboree
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Jungle Cruise
- Liberty Square Riverboat
- Mad Tea Party
- Mickey's PhilharMagic
- Peter Pan's Flight
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Prince Charming Regal Carrousel
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom
- Space Mountain
- Splash Mountain
- Swiss Family Treehouse
- The Barnstormer
- The Hall of Presidents
- The Haunted Mansion
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Tom Sawyer Island
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
- Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress
- Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room
Entertainment
- Main Street Philharmonic
- Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with Guest-favorite Disney friends appearing along the parade route—which will include:
- The Royal Princess Processional
- Mickey & Friends Cavalcade
- Fantasyland Friends Cavalcade
- A Goofy Cavalcade
- Tinker Bell & the Lost Treasure
Shops
- Arribas Brothers
- Baby Care
- Big Al's
- Box Office Gifts
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Photos
- Crystal Arts
- Emporium
- Fantasy Faire
- Hundred Acre Goods
- Island Supply by Sunglass Hut
- Main Street Confectionery
- Memento Mori
- Mickey's Star Traders
- Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar
- Rubio Arts
- Sir Mickey’s
- Splashdown Photos
- Strollers & Wheelchairs
- The Chapeau
- Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.
- TTC Cart / Wheelchairs
- Uptown Jewelers & Cinema
- Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe
Attractions Not Operating:
- A Pirate's Adventure ~ Treasures of the Seven Seas
- Casey Jr. Splash 'N' Soak Station
- Enchanted Tales with Belle
- Frontierland Shootin' Arcade
- Main Street Vehicles
- Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor
- Walt Disney World Railroad (Planned Refurbishment)
- Festival of Fantasy Parade
- Happily Ever After
- Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party
Shops Not Operating:
- Agrabah Bazaar
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutqique
- Big Top Souvenirs
- Bonjour! Village Gifts
- Briar Patch
- Casey Jr. RailRoad Mercantile
- Curtain Call Collectibles
- Disney Clothiers
- Frontier Trading Post
- Merchant of Venus
- Newsstand
- Prairie Outpost & Supply
- Ursa's Major Minor Mart
Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Opening July 11th
Attractions
- Affection Section
- Avatar Flight of Passage
- DINOSAUR
- Discovery Island Trails
- Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
- Festival of the Lion King
- Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail
- It’s Tough to be a Bug!
- Kali River Rapids
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Maharajah Jungle Trek
- Na'vi River Journey
- The Animation Experience at Conservation Station
- The Oasis Exhibits
- TriceraTop Spin
- Wilderness Explorers
- Wildlife Express
Entertainment
- Character Cruises throughout the day, with Guest-favorite Disney friends appearing in boats around Discovery River—including the following:
- Discovery River Character Cruise
- Discovery Island Drummers
- Donald’s Dino Boat Bash!
- Mickey & Friends Flotilla
Shops
- Africa Hub Cart
- African Heritage Wood Carving
- Baby Care
- Chester and Hester's Dinosaur Treasures
- Discovery Trading Company
- Garden Gate Gifts & Strollers
- Kilimanjaro Safari Cart
- Mandala Gifts
- Mombasa Marketplace
- Out Of The Wild
- Serka Zong Bazaar
- The Dino Institute Shop
- Windtraders
Attractions Not Operating:
- Primeval Whirl (Operates Seasonally)
- The Boneyard
- Finding Nemo – The Musical
- Rivers of Light: We Are One
- UP! A Great Bird Adventure
Shops Not Operating:
- Boneyard Cart
- DinoLand Cart
- Dino-Rama Cart
- Island Mercantile
- Kali Cart
- Maharajah Cart
- Mariya's Souvenirs
- Outpost Cart
- The Outpost Shop
- Riverside Depot
- Serka Cart
- Theater in the Wild Cart
- Tiffins Cart
- Tree of Life Cart
- Ziwandi Traders
- Zuri's Sweets Shop
EPCOT – Opening July 15th
Attractions
- Awesome Planet
- Canada Far and Wide
- Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival
- Friendship Lagoon Boats
- Frozen Ever After
- Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros
- Impressions de France
- Journey Into Imagination with Figment
- Kidcot (modified)
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE
- Reflections of China
- Soarin' Around the World
- Spaceship Earth
- Test Track
- The American Adventure
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Turtle Talk with Crush
- Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience
Entertainment
- America Gardens Theatre Presents… featuring popular EPCOT performers such as:
- JAMMitors
- Mariachi Cobre
- Character Cavalcades throughout the day, featuring favorite Disney friends traveling around World Showcase promenade—including:
- Frozen Promenade
- Mickey & Friends World Tour
- Princess Promenade
Shops
- African Heritage
- Arribas Brothers
- Art of Disney
- Baby Care
- Canada Cart
- China Kiosk
- Disney Traders
- Galerie Des Halles
- Gateway Gifts
- Glas Und Porcellan
- ImageWorks
- Karamell Kuche
- La Bottega Italiana
- Mexico Indoor Plaza
- Mission: SPACE Cargo
- Mitsukoshi
- Mouse Gear Temporary Location
- Pin Traders – Camera Center
- Port of Entry
- Puffin's Roost
- Sea Base Alpha Gift Shop
- Strollers & Wheelchairs
- Tea Caddy
- Test Track Simporium
- Wood Carver
- World Traveler
Attractions Not Operating:
- Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along
- Epcot Forever
Shops Not Operating:
- Casablanca Carpets
- Das Kaufhaus
- Der Teddybar
- Die Weihnachts Ecke
- El Ranchito del Norte
- Good Fortune Gifts
- Green Thumb Emporium
- House of Good Fortune
- Il Bel Cristallo
- L'Esprit de la Provence
- La Gemma Elegante
- La Signature
- Les Vins de France
- Lords and Ladies
- Marketplace in the Medina
- Northwest Mercantile
- Plume et Palette
- Souk-al-Magreb
- Sportsman's Shoppe
- Stein Haus
- Tangier Traders
- The Brass Bazaar
- The Crown & Crest
- The Fjording
- The Queen's Table
- The Toy Soldier
- Trading Post
- Village Traders
- Volkskunst
- Wandering Reindeer
- Winkeller
Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Opening July 15th
Attractions
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy
- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
- Slinky Dog Dash
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™
- Toy Story Mania!
- Vacation Fun (at Mickey Shorts Theater)
- Walt Disney Presents
Entertainment
- Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with favorite Disney friends appearing along Hollywood Boulevard—including:
- Disney Junior Stars Motorcade
- Mickey & Friends Motorcade
- Pixar Motorcade
Shops
- Celebrity 5 & 10
- Crossroads of the World
- Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities
- Droid Depot Experience
- Droid Depot Store
- In Character
- Legends of Hollywood
- Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway
- Mickey's Of Hollywood
- Movieland Memorabilia
- Once Upon A Time
- Sid Cahuenga's One-of-a-Kind
- Rock Around The Shop
- Rubio Arts
- Strollers & Wheelchairs
- Tatooine Traders
- The Market
- Tower Hotel Gifts
- Toy Story Mania Shop
Attractions Not Operating:
- Star Wars Launch Bay
- Beauty and the Beast- Live on Stage
- Fantasmic!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectactular
- Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple
- Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular
- Voyage of The Little Mermaid
Shops Not Operating:
- Beverly Sunset Boutique
- Black Spire Outfitters
- Creature Stall
- Disney Studio Store
- First Order Cargo
- Frozen Fractal Gifts
- Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost
- It's A Wonderful Shop
- Keystone Clothiers
- Launch Bay Cargo
- Resistance Supply
- Savi's Workshop
- Stage 1 Company Store
- Sunset Ranch Pins and Souvenirs
- Toydarian Toymaker