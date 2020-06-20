Disney World Shares Details About Attractions, Shops, and Entertainment Reopening With the Parks

by | Jun 20, 2020 8:45 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Walt Disney World just announced all of the attractions, entertainment, and shopping experiences that will reopen with the parks. See the full list below.

Magic Kingdom – Opening July 11th

Attractions

  • "it's a small world”
  • Astro Orbiter
  • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
  • Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
  • Country Bear Jamboree
  • Dumbo the Flying Elephant
  • Jungle Cruise
  • Liberty Square Riverboat
  • Mad Tea Party
  • Mickey's PhilharMagic
  • Peter Pan's Flight
  • Pirates of the Caribbean
  • Prince Charming Regal Carrousel
  • Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
  • Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom
  • Space Mountain
  • Splash Mountain
  • Swiss Family Treehouse
  • The Barnstormer
  • The Hall of Presidents
  • The Haunted Mansion
  • The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
  • The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
  • Tom Sawyer Island
  • Tomorrowland Speedway
  • Tomorrowland Transit Authority Peoplemover
  • Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
  • Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress
  • Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room

Entertainment

  • Main Street Philharmonic
  • Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with Guest-favorite Disney friends appearing along the parade route—which will include:
  • The Royal Princess Processional
  • Mickey & Friends Cavalcade
  • Fantasyland Friends Cavalcade
  • A Goofy Cavalcade
  • Tinker Bell & the Lost Treasure

Shops

  • Arribas Brothers
  • Baby Care
  • Big Al's
  • Box Office Gifts
  • Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Photos
  • Crystal Arts
  • Emporium
  • Fantasy Faire
  • Hundred Acre Goods
  • Island Supply by Sunglass Hut
  • Main Street Confectionery
  • Memento Mori
  • Mickey's Star Traders
  • Plaza del Sol Caribe Bazaar
  • Rubio Arts
  • Sir Mickey’s
  • Splashdown Photos
  • Strollers & Wheelchairs
  • The Chapeau
  • Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.
  • TTC Cart / Wheelchairs
  • Uptown Jewelers & Cinema
  • Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe

Attractions Not Operating:

  • A Pirate's Adventure ~ Treasures of the Seven Seas
  • Casey Jr. Splash 'N' Soak Station        
  • Enchanted Tales with Belle
  • Frontierland Shootin' Arcade        
  • Main Street Vehicles
  • Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor        
  • Walt Disney World Railroad (Planned Refurbishment)
  • Festival of Fantasy Parade
  • Happily Ever After
  • Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party

Shops Not Operating:

  • Agrabah Bazaar
  • Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutqique
  • Big Top Souvenirs
  • Bonjour! Village Gifts
  • Briar Patch
  • Casey Jr. RailRoad Mercantile
  • Curtain Call Collectibles
  • Disney Clothiers
  • Frontier Trading Post
  • Merchant of Venus
  • Newsstand
  • Prairie Outpost & Supply
  • Ursa's Major Minor Mart

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Opening July 11th

Attractions

  • Affection Section
  • Avatar Flight of Passage
  • DINOSAUR
  • Discovery Island Trails
  • Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
  • Festival of the Lion King
  • Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail
  • It’s Tough to be a Bug!
  • Kali River Rapids
  • Kilimanjaro Safaris
  • Maharajah Jungle Trek
  • Na'vi River Journey
  • The Animation Experience at Conservation Station
  • The Oasis Exhibits
  • TriceraTop Spin
  • Wilderness Explorers
  • Wildlife Express

Entertainment

  • Character Cruises throughout the day, with Guest-favorite Disney friends appearing in boats around Discovery River—including the following:
  • Discovery River Character Cruise
  • Discovery Island Drummers
  • Donald’s Dino Boat Bash!
  • Mickey & Friends Flotilla

Shops

  • Africa Hub Cart
  • African Heritage Wood Carving
  • Baby Care
  • Chester and Hester's Dinosaur Treasures
  • Discovery Trading Company
  • Garden Gate Gifts & Strollers
  • Kilimanjaro Safari Cart
  • Mandala Gifts
  • Mombasa Marketplace
  • Out Of The Wild
  • Serka Zong Bazaar
  • The Dino Institute Shop
  • Windtraders

Attractions Not Operating:

  • Primeval Whirl (Operates Seasonally)
  • The Boneyard
  • Finding Nemo – The Musical
  • Rivers of Light: We Are One
  • UP! A Great Bird Adventure

Shops Not Operating:

  • Boneyard Cart
  • DinoLand Cart
  • Dino-Rama Cart
  • Island Mercantile
  • Kali Cart
  • Maharajah Cart
  • Mariya's Souvenirs
  • Outpost Cart
  • The Outpost Shop
  • Riverside Depot
  • Serka Cart
  • Theater in the Wild Cart
  • Tiffins Cart
  • Tree of Life Cart
  • Ziwandi Traders
  • Zuri's Sweets Shop

EPCOT – Opening July 15th

Attractions

  • Awesome Planet
  • Canada Far and Wide
  • Disney & Pixar Short Film Festival
  • Friendship Lagoon Boats
  • Frozen Ever After
  • Gran Fiesta Tour Starring The Three Caballeros
  • Impressions de France
  • Journey Into Imagination with Figment
  • Kidcot (modified)
  • Living with the Land
  • Mission: SPACE
  • Reflections of China
  • Soarin' Around the World
  • Spaceship Earth
  • Test Track
  • The American Adventure
  • The Seas with Nemo & Friends
  • Turtle Talk with Crush
  • Walt Disney Imagineering presents the Epcot Experience

Entertainment

  • America Gardens Theatre Presents… featuring popular EPCOT performers such as:
  • JAMMitors
  • Mariachi Cobre
  • Character Cavalcades throughout the day, featuring favorite Disney friends traveling around World Showcase promenade—including:
  • Frozen Promenade
  • Mickey & Friends World Tour
  • Princess Promenade

Shops

  • African Heritage
  • Arribas Brothers
  • Art of Disney
  • Baby Care
  • Canada Cart
  • China Kiosk
  • Disney Traders
  • Galerie Des Halles
  • Gateway Gifts
  • Glas Und Porcellan
  • ImageWorks
  • Karamell Kuche
  • La Bottega Italiana
  • Mexico Indoor Plaza
  • Mission: SPACE Cargo
  • Mitsukoshi
  • Mouse Gear Temporary Location
  • Pin Traders – Camera Center
  • Port of Entry
  • Puffin's Roost
  • Sea Base Alpha Gift Shop
  • Strollers & Wheelchairs
  • Tea Caddy
  • Test Track Simporium
  • Wood Carver
  • World Traveler

Attractions Not Operating:

  • Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along
  • Epcot Forever

Shops Not Operating:

  • Casablanca Carpets
  • Das Kaufhaus
  • Der Teddybar
  • Die Weihnachts Ecke
  • El Ranchito del Norte
  • Good Fortune Gifts
  • Green Thumb Emporium
  • House of Good Fortune
  • Il Bel Cristallo
  • L'Esprit de la Provence
  • La Gemma Elegante
  • La Signature
  • Les Vins de France
  • Lords and Ladies
  • Marketplace in the Medina
  • Northwest Mercantile
  • Plume et Palette
  • Souk-al-Magreb
  • Sportsman's Shoppe
  • Stein Haus
  • Tangier Traders
  • The Brass Bazaar
  • The Crown & Crest
  • The Fjording
  • The Queen's Table
  • The Toy Soldier
  • Trading Post
  • Village Traders
  • Volkskunst
  • Wandering Reindeer
  • Winkeller

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Opening July 15th

Attractions

  • Alien Swirling Saucers
  • Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy
  • Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
  • Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
  • Muppet*Vision 3D
  • Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith
  • Slinky Dog Dash
  • Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
  • Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
  • The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™
  • Toy Story Mania!
  • Vacation Fun (at Mickey Shorts Theater)
  • Walt Disney Presents

Entertainment

  • Character Cavalcades throughout the day, with favorite Disney friends appearing along Hollywood Boulevard—including:
  • Disney Junior Stars Motorcade
  • Mickey & Friends Motorcade
  • Pixar Motorcade

Shops

  • Celebrity 5 & 10
  • Crossroads of the World
  • Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities
  • Droid Depot Experience
  • Droid Depot Store
  • In Character
  • Legends of Hollywood
  • Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway
  • Mickey's Of Hollywood
  • Movieland Memorabilia
  • Once Upon A Time
  • Sid Cahuenga's One-of-a-Kind
  • Rock Around The Shop
  • Rubio Arts
  • Strollers & Wheelchairs
  • Tatooine Traders
  • The Market
  • Tower Hotel Gifts
  • Toy Story Mania Shop

Attractions Not Operating:

  • Star Wars Launch Bay
  • Beauty and the Beast- Live on Stage
  • Fantasmic!
  • For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
  • Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectactular
  • Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple
  • Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular
  • Voyage of The Little Mermaid

Shops Not Operating:

  • Beverly Sunset Boutique
  • Black Spire Outfitters
  • Creature Stall
  • Disney Studio Store
  • First Order Cargo
  • Frozen Fractal Gifts
  • Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost
  • It's A Wonderful Shop
  • Keystone Clothiers
  • Launch Bay Cargo
  • Resistance Supply
  • Savi's Workshop
  • Stage 1 Company Store
  • Sunset Ranch Pins and Souvenirs
  • Toydarian Toymaker
