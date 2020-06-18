Disney Cast Life Celebrates Reopening of Hong Kong Disneyland

Disney Cast Life returns for its sixth episode to celebrate the reopening of Hong Kong Disneyland!
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Ambassadors are back with the sixth episode of Disney Cast Life.
- This episode is a lot shorter than previous episodes, focusing solely on the reopening of Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Shanghai Disneyland Ambassadors Eleven and Fiona kick off the fun before passing it over to Melody from Hong Kong Disneyland.
- The video includes a few quick shots from the parks first day open since January and interviews with some of the Cast Members there.
- Ambassadors from around the world share their favorite experiences at Hong Kong Disneyland as Melody runs around to point out these destinations within the park.
