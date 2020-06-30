New Episode of “Disney Cast Life” Highlights Upcoming Reopenings of Disney Parks Around the World

by | Jun 30, 2020 1:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Disney released the latest episode of Disney Cast Life today, and it highlights the upcoming reopenings of the Disney Parks around the world, giving us a look at Cast Members finally returning to work at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.

  • The new episode first revisits the announcements of the phased reopenings of Disneyland Paris on July 15 and Tokyo Disneyland on July 1.
  • We then get a look at teams at Disneyland Paris working behind the scenes along with Disney VoluntEARS to donate food and medical supplies to local association and healthcare institutions.
  • We then get to hear from some of the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Cast Members who have recently returned to work to ensure the parks are safe and ready to welcome guests in July.

Previous Episodes of Disney Cast Life:

More on the Disneyland Paris reopening:

  • Starting on July 15, guests will be able to enjoy:
    • Parc Disneyland
    • Walt Disney Studios Park
    • Disney’s Newport Bay Club
    • Disney Village
  • Some attractions will not be available upon reopening, including Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations.
  • Meanwhile, the popular The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive will both return later in the summer
  • Like with other Disney Parks reopenings, Disneyland Paris will reduce capacity and require advanced ticketing reservations.
  • The resort will also require all Cast Members and guests aged 11 and up to wear appropriate face coverings at all times except when eating.
  • During the phased reopening period, character meet and greets will not be available.
  • However, characters will appear in the parks and Selfie Spots will be introduced.
  • With restaurant capacity being reduced, the parks will introduce a new Take-Away option so that guests can dine at outdoor locations.
  • Additionally, buffet restaurants will move  to a new all-you-can-eat table service akin to “family style dining.”
  • Booking is highly recommended for all table service restaurants.

More on the Tokyo Disney reopening:

  • Tokyo Disney Resort will reopen its parks Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea to the public on July 1st.
  • In addition to limited capacity on attendance and other precautions, the Resort is also focusing on new health and safety measures.
  • The Resort recently posted four new videos on their YouTube channel detailing the changes to operations and what guests can expect on their next visit.
  • Even though the videos aren’t in English, viewers can easily follow along with the helpful visuals. Topics highlighted include:
    • Park ticketing
    • Practicing social distancing
    • Cashless transactions at stores and restaurants
    • New attraction procedures
    • Hand sanitizing
    • Temperature checks
  • For more information, please visit our Tokyo Disney Resort Reopening Guide.
 
 
Read Related Articles

