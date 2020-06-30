New Episode of “Disney Cast Life” Highlights Upcoming Reopenings of Disney Parks Around the World

Disney released the latest episode of Disney Cast Life today, and it highlights the upcoming reopenings of the Disney Parks around the world, giving us a look at Cast Members finally returning to work at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts.

The new episode first revisits the announcements of the phased reopenings of Disneyland Paris on July 15 and Tokyo Disneyland on July 1.

We then get a look at teams at Disneyland Paris working behind the scenes along with Disney VoluntEARS to donate food and medical supplies

We then get to hear from some of the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Cast Members who have recently returned to work to ensure the parks are safe and ready to welcome guests in July.

Previous Episodes of Disney Cast Life:

More on the Disneyland Paris reopening:

Starting on July 15, guests will be able to enjoy: Parc Disneyland Walt Disney Studios Park Disney’s Newport Bay Club Disney Village

Some attractions will not be available upon reopening, including Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations.

Meanwhile, the popular The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive will both return later in the summer

Like with other Disney Parks reopenings, Disneyland Paris will reduce capacity and require advanced ticketing reservations.

The resort will also require all Cast Members and guests aged 11 and up to wear appropriate face coverings at all times except when eating.

During the phased reopening period, character meet and greets will not be available.

However, characters will appear in the parks and Selfie Spots will be introduced.

With restaurant capacity being reduced, the parks will introduce a new Take-Away option so that guests can dine at outdoor locations.

Additionally, buffet restaurants will move to a new all-you-can-eat table service akin to “family style dining.”

Booking is highly recommended for all table service restaurants.

More on the Tokyo Disney reopening: