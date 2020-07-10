Disneyland Paris Shows Cast Members Returning To Their Costumes Ahead of July 15th Reopening

They’re on their way! Disneyland Paris has released a video that showcases some of their Cast Members ditching their street clothes in favor of their Costumes for their work location to build the excitement of the reopening of their two parks on July 15th!

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is building the excitement ahead of the reopening of their parks on July 15th with this new video showing Cast Members donning their costumes to get back to work at the parks.

Starting on July 15th, guests will be able to enjoy: Parc Disneyland Walt Disney Studios Park Disney’s Newport Bay Club Disney Village

Some attractions will not be available upon reopening, including Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations.

The resort will also require all Cast Members and guests aged 11 and up to wear appropriate face coverings at all times except when eating.

During the phased reopening period, character meet and greets will not be available.

However, characters will appear in the parks and Selfie Spots

With restaurant capacity being reduced, the parks will introduce a new Take-Away option so that guests can dine at outdoor locations.

Additionally, buffet restaurants will move to a new all-you-can-eat table service akin to “family style dining.”

Booking is highly recommended for all table service restaurants.

Like all of the reopened Disney Parks, the Disneyland Paris Resort requires Guests to book their visit through a new registration system