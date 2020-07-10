Marvel Celebrates Ultraman Day with First Look at “Rise of Ultraman #1”

To celebrate Ultraman’s first public television appearance back in 1966, Marvel has given us a sneak peek at the upcoming The Rise of Ultraman #1, due out on September 9th!

What’s Happening:

Ultraman has been a pop culture icon for over 50 years and this September, Marvel Comics will proudly contribute to the franchise’s incredible legacy with Rise Of Ultraman #1 !

! Writers Kyle Higgins ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Winter Soldier ) and Mat Groom ( Self/Made ) will join superstar artists Francesco Manna ( Avengers, Fantastic Four ) Michael Cho ( Captain America ) and Gurihiru ( The Unstoppable Wasp ) to reimagine the thrilling beginnings of the Ultraman phenomenon.

) and Mat Groom ( ) will join superstar artists Francesco Manna ( ) Michael Cho ( ) and Gurihiru ( ) to reimagine the thrilling beginnings of the Ultraman phenomenon. In honor of Ultraman Day, the celebration of Ultraman’s first public television appearance in 1966, head over to marvel.com The Rise Of Ultraman #1 when it hits stands September 9th!

ICYMI More Marvel News: