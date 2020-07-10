Marvel Celebrates Ultraman Day with First Look at “Rise of Ultraman #1”

To celebrate Ultraman’s first public television appearance back in 1966, Marvel has given us a sneak peek at the upcoming The Rise of Ultraman #1, due out on September 9th!
What’s Happening:
- Ultraman has been a pop culture icon for over 50 years and this September, Marvel Comics will proudly contribute to the franchise’s incredible legacy with Rise Of Ultraman #1!
- Writers Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Winter Soldier) and Mat Groom (Self/Made) will join superstar artists Francesco Manna (Avengers, Fantastic Four) Michael Cho (Captain America) and Gurihiru (The Unstoppable Wasp) to reimagine the thrilling beginnings of the Ultraman phenomenon.
- In honor of Ultraman Day, the celebration of Ultraman’s first public television appearance in 1966, head over to marvel.com for a first look at the highly anticipated premiere issue including exclusive preview pages, a variant cover gallery, and more. More news is anticipated about Marvel’s exciting collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions and don’t miss The Rise Of Ultraman #1 when it hits stands September 9th!
ICYMI More Marvel News:
- Marvel and Scholastic are expanding their existing collaboration and are launching a new Original Graphic Novel (OGN) program. The first story will focus on Miles Morales and will be available next spring.
- Hasbro Pulse held a special “Fan First Friday” live stream event earlier today to reveal a brand new massive X-Men Legends Marvel’s Sentinel figure.
- We also have an extensive guide that will keep you up to date on all the upcoming releases from Marvel. Including books, comic books, movies, park attractions, streaming and television series, and more