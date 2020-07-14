Cultural Representative Program at Walt Disney World Suspended Until Further Notice

by | Jul 14, 2020 1:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Following the suspension of the Disney College Program, Walt Disney World has also decided to extend the earlier cancellation of the Cultural Representative program until further notice.  

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Internships and Programs has announced they are suspending their Cultural Representative program indefinitely.
  • The programs division of the Walt Disney Company shared the news on all social channels posting a letter that was sent to individual participants.
  • Cast Members from around the world who had previously been part of or were scheduled to start the Cultural Representative program at Walt Disney World, will not return to the resorts as the parks reopen.
  • This news follows the cancellation of the College Program that was announced just a few weeks ago.
  • Disney says as they slowly begin phased reopening of the resort, they have not determined when they will open their housing complex for their Programs.
  • As with the College Program cancellation, Disney alerted Cultural Representative Cast Members that the previous offer of employment is now withdrawn.
  • Those interested in working for Disney in the future, could fill out information to be contacted when new opportunities arise.

  • In the letter to participants, Disney stated they “continue to act on the guidance of government and health agencies, and make decisions based on their input.”
  • As for what will happen with their programs, Disney says they are, “committed to our Disney Programs and plan to resume in the future, when the time is right.”
 
 
