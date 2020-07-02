Walt Disney World College Program Suspended Indefinitely as Parks Begin to Reopen

by | Jul 2, 2020 1:33 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Although earlier announced that a suspension of the Walt Disney World College Program would be through at least the fall of this year, an announcement came today revealing that the Walt Disney World College Program will be suspended indefinitely.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier in the year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced that the Walt Disney World College Program, as well as the Cultural Exchange Program, Academic Exchange Program, and International Guest Relations Cast Members would be suspended through at least the end of the year.
  • Students who had already accepted offers for the chance to live, learn, and earn at the Walt Disney World resort as part of the famous Walt Disney World College Program beyond the anticipated Fall 2020 shut down have received word today their offers have been rescinded and that the College Program has been suspended indefinitely.
  • The email from Disney Internships and Programs says:
    • As you may have heard, Walt Disney World is in the process of welcoming guests back to our parks and resorts in the coming weeks as part of a phased and deliberate approach with the well-being and safety of our guests and cast members at the forefront of our planning. We continue to act on the guidance of the government and health agencies and make decisions based on their input. With that, we wanted to share an update about our Disney College Program.

We are still in the early phase of the reopening process. Many of the buildings with the Disney house complex have remained closed and we have not yet determined when we will reopen them. With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to continue to suspend our Disney College Program until further notice. We regretfully need to advise you that our offer of employment to you is withdrawn. Please be assured that we will refund your program fee.

We understand this is not the news you were hoping to hear and we want to assure you this decision was not made lightly. We are committed to our Disney Programs and plan to resume in the future, when the time is right. Knowing that some of you may still want to experience our Disney Programs later, we are amending our eligibility requirements, so that those who have recently graduated will be able to re-apply.

  • It is unclear based on the email if this applies to all programs, such as the Disney Cultural Exchange Program, or simply the college program. Since the housing complexes are shared, it can be surmised that all programs are affected.
  • While this email only mentions Walt Disney World, the program suspension also applies to the Disneyland College Program as well.
  • Interestingly, the email cites a primary reason for the suspension of the program based on the housing communities. In 2018, ground was broken on a brand new campus-like facility near the Flamingo Crossings area past Disney’s Coronado Springs resort and was nearing completion just before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It is also unclear at this time if the email is referring to that complex, or the additional four other complexes that were formally operating (Vista Way, Chatham Square, The Commons, Patterson Court).
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed