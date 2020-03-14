Walt Disney World Temporarily Suspending Disney College Program, Other Programs Ahead of Park Closures

With the theme parks at Walt Disney World set to close at least until the end of the month, Disney is also temporarily suspending the Disney College Program and other programs effective March 16th.
What happening:
- Today, Disney College Program participants were informed that the program would be ending.
- As a result, those staying in Disney Program housing will need to vacate by Wednesday, March 18 at 11 a.m.
- Other programs impacted include:
- Disney Culinary Program
- Disney Cultural Exchange Program
- Disney Academic Exchange Program
- This will also include International Cast Members in Guest Relations.
- Disney is waiving weekly housing deduction for these Cast Members and they will continue to be paid through the end of the month.
- Additionally, participants will all be given a successful program completion and will have the opportunity to pursue other roles with the company in the future.
- This comes as Walt Disney World prepares to temporarily close its theme park amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Parks are currently set to close after the end of business on Sunday, March 15th and remain closed until the end of the month.
- However, Disney Springs, the resort hotels, and some activities such as Disney Golf are staying open until further notice.