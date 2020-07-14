LEGO Announces Nintendo Entertainment System Building Set, Replicates 1980s Gaming Console

It’s been an exciting summer for fans of both LEGO and Nintendo. Last month, the popular toy company revealed the full lineup of its upcoming Super Mario interactive building sets, and this morning LEGO followed up on that news by announcing the incredibly cool Nintendo Entertainment System set, which replicates the mid-1980s gaming console down to every last detail.

LEGO’s Nintendo Entertainment System comes with a brick-built NES (classic controller included, of course), a Super Mario Bros. game cartridge, and a period-appropriate color television set with a turnable crank that causes the in-game landscape to scroll by as Mario jumps to avoid obstacles and flatten Goombas.

What’s happening:

LEGO has announced set #71374 Nintendo Entertainment System, which includes 2,646 pieces and replicates the famous 1985 NES video game console, Super Mario Bros. game cartridge, and a small TV set.

game cartridge, and a small TV set. This building set is recommended for adults ages 18 and up.

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System will include a controller with a connecting cable and plug and even an opening slot for the Game Pak with a locking feature. The retro TV features a flat 8-bit Mario figure on the scrolling screen.

Fans can scan an included action brick with LEGO Mario from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course, so he reacts to on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups.

The set retails for $229.99 on the official LEGO shop-at-home website

What they’re saying: