Iron Man LEGO Art Set Coming Soon, Includes 3 Different Armors

by | Jul 1, 2020 12:49 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

LEGO announced a new LEGO Art set for Star Wars fans earlier today, and now there’s something for Marvel fans as well. Marvel provided a first look at a brand new Iron Man LEGO Art set that will allow builders to put one of the founding Avengers on their wall.

  • LEGO Art sets offer a creative experience in which builders can turn a blank canvas into, in this case, Iron Man.
  • The new LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man set includes 3.156 pieces and allows builders to assemble either the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I, or the MARK LXXXV.

lego

lego

  • For builders who really want to take it to the next level, three of the same sets can be combined into one to create the ultimate Iron Man art.
  • Additionally, the set comes with a bespoke soundtrack that makes the perfect building companion.
  • The soundtrack includes nterviews with Roy Thomas, former Marvel Editor in Chief and stories from Alex Grand host of “Comic Book Historians” podcast.
  • The LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man set will be available exclusively from LEGO Retail Stores and LEGO.com.

lego

lego

More details on The LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man set:

  • Includes 9 canvas wall decor plates, a Marvel Studios signature plate, brick-built LEGO frame, new hanging element and piece separator for easy rebuilding.
  • This 3-in-1 LEGO Art set measures over 15.5” (40cm) square
  • No batteries needed. This art set for adults offers an immersive build with LEGO® pieces and a unique Soundtrack.
  • The coffee-table-quality instructions guide you through the project, starting with a deep dive into Iron Man before you begin building.
  • Perfect to display on a wall or shelf, LEGO Art models of iconic artworks, musicians, Super Heroes and Sith Lords offer you a rewarding building experience while you explore your passion for creative arts and crafts.
  • LEGO building pieces meet exacting quality standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and work every time – it’s been that way since 1958.
  • LEGO pieces are tested to ensure that every LEGO Art building set meets strict safety standards, making this Marvel Studios Iron Man wall decor piece as robust as it is beautiful.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed