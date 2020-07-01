Iron Man LEGO Art Set Coming Soon, Includes 3 Different Armors

LEGO announced a new LEGO Art set for Star Wars fans earlier today, and now there’s something for Marvel fans as well. Marvel provided a first look at a brand new Iron Man LEGO Art set that will allow builders to put one of the founding Avengers on their wall.
- LEGO Art sets offer a creative experience in which builders can turn a blank canvas into, in this case, Iron Man.
- The new LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man set includes 3.156 pieces and allows builders to assemble either the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I, or the MARK LXXXV.
- For builders who really want to take it to the next level, three of the same sets can be combined into one to create the ultimate Iron Man art.
- Additionally, the set comes with a bespoke soundtrack that makes the perfect building companion.
- The soundtrack includes nterviews with Roy Thomas, former Marvel Editor in Chief and stories from Alex Grand host of “Comic Book Historians” podcast.
- The LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man set will be available exclusively from LEGO Retail Stores and LEGO.com.
More details on The LEGO Marvel Studios Iron Man set:
- Includes 9 canvas wall decor plates, a Marvel Studios signature plate, brick-built LEGO frame, new hanging element and piece separator for easy rebuilding.
- This 3-in-1 LEGO Art set measures over 15.5” (40cm) square
- No batteries needed. This art set for adults offers an immersive build with LEGO® pieces and a unique Soundtrack.
- The coffee-table-quality instructions guide you through the project, starting with a deep dive into Iron Man before you begin building.
- Perfect to display on a wall or shelf, LEGO Art models of iconic artworks, musicians, Super Heroes and Sith Lords offer you a rewarding building experience while you explore your passion for creative arts and crafts.
- LEGO building pieces meet exacting quality standards, which ensures they are consistent, compatible and work every time – it’s been that way since 1958.
- LEGO pieces are tested to ensure that every LEGO Art building set meets strict safety standards, making this Marvel Studios Iron Man wall decor piece as robust as it is beautiful.