Tyra Banks Named New Host, Executive Producer of “Dancing with the Stars”

Tyra Banks is heading into the ballroom as the new host and executive producer of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. The model turned businesswoman will join the long running competition as ABC takes the show in a “new creative direction.”

What’s Happening:

ABC and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm announced today that after 28 seasons, Tom Bergeron will exit Dancing with the Stars , with Erin Andrews also departing.

, with Erin Andrews also departing. Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will be welcomed into the ballroom as the show’s new host and executive producer.

In collaboration with the show’s executive producer/showrunner, Andrew Llinares, Banks will bring her energy and inspiration to the creative refresh the team is planning while honoring the show America loves.

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts.

What they’re saying:

Tyra Banks: “I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

“I’ve been a fan of since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars , we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success. As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting to , we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make a success. As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.” Valerie Bruce, general manager, LA Productions, BBC Studios: “Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us. We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of Dancing with the Stars. This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction. We offer our sincere thanks to Tom and Erin, whom we will always consider part of the Dancing with the Stars family.”

About Tyra Banks: