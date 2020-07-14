Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Not Returning as Hosts for “Dancing with the Stars”

Long time Dancing with the Stars hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will no longer be America’s guides through the dance competition as ABC takes the show in a “new creative direction.”

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?