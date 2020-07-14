Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Not Returning as Hosts for “Dancing with the Stars”

Long time Dancing with the Stars hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will no longer be America’s guides through the dance competition as ABC takes the show in a “new creative direction.”
What’s Happening:
- TVLine is reporting that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning as hosts of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.
- The news was announced on Monday afternoon following a Tweet from Bergeron who wrote:
Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?
- ABC and BBC Studios confirmed they are taking Dancing with the Stars in a new creative direction and thanked Bergeron and Andrews for being a part of the franchise.
- Bergeron has been with DWTS since the beginning, serving as host for 28 seasons. Andrews was a contestant herself during season 10 and later took on co-hosting duties in the spring of 2014 (season 18).
- Dancing with the Stars is slated to return to ABC this fall for season 29.
What They’re Saying:
- A joint statement from ABC and BBC Studios: “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”