Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, Chris Parnell Join Cast of “Home Alone” Reboot

According to Deadline, three comedic actors have joined the cast of Disney+’s Home Alone reboot. Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell will be part of the story that’s been reimagined for a new generation.

Dan Mazer serves as the film’s director, with Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson producing. The script was co-written by SNL ’s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.

