Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, Chris Parnell Join Cast of “Home Alone” Reboot

According to Deadline, three comedic actors have joined the cast of Disney+’s Home Alone reboot. Kenan Thompson, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell will be part of the story that’s been reimagined for a new generation.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has confirmed the addition of three cast members to Disney+’s to Home Alone reboot. According to the report, the production will now include:
- Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
- Ally Maki (Toy Story 4)
- Chris Parnell (Archer)
- The actors join the previously announced cast that features Archie Yates, Rob Delaney, and Ellie Kemper.
- Dan Mazer serves as the film’s director, with Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson producing. The script was co-written by SNL’s Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell.
- Like most films and TV shows currently in the works, production on Home Alone has been paused since mid-March.
- Disney’s Executive Chairman, Bob Iger first teased the reboot of the Fox franchise during an Earnings Call last summer. Along the other potential projects mentioned for a Disney+ reimagining were Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.