Muppet Babies’ Matt Danner Wins Emmy

Matt Danner, who Disney fans may know as the creator of The Legend of the Three Caballeros, won a Daytime Emmy for his other series, Muppet Babies. While Mr. Danner is a writer and director of the series, he won the award for being the Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. On the show he voices the roles of Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, and Chef.

More on The Muppets: