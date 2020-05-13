Muppet Twins Skeeter and Scooter Coming to Disney Junior’s “Muppet Babies”

Muppet twins Skeeter and Scooter are coming to Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies! The toddler twins will appear in an upcoming two-story episode that will air on May 22nd.

What’s happening:

Fan favorite Muppet twins, Skeeter and Scooter will visit Miss Nanny’s playroom in a special episode of Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies .

. The two new 11-minute stories featuring the twins will premiere Friday, May 22 (8:30 am EDT/PDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW: “Win a Twin” – When Skeeter volunteers to help Miss Nanny bake, her twin, Scooter, isn’t sure he can have fun playing without her. “Skeeter and the Super Girls” – Skeeter is so excited to save the day with Super Fabulous and Captain Ice Cube, but she doesn’t think she can be a superhero if she wears her glasses.



About Muppet Babies:

The Disney Junior show is based on the original Emmy Award-winning series, Muppet Babies that aired in the early 90s..

that aired in the early 90s.. Muppet Babies chronicles the hilarious playroom antics of a young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and Summer Penguin.

Voice Cast:

Jenny Slate ( Zootopia ) as Miss Nanny

) as Miss Nanny Matt Danner ( Gravity Falls ) as Kermit

) as Kermit Melanie Harrison ( Fish Hooks ) as Piggy

) as Piggy Dee Bradley Baker ( Milo Murphy’s Law ) as Animal

) as Animal Eric Bauza ( The Adventures of Puss in Boots ) as Fozzie

) as Fozzie Jessica DiCicco ( Puppy Dog Pals ) as Summer

) as Summer Ben Diskin (The Spectacular Spider-Man) as Gonzo.

Creative team:

Executive produced by: Tom Warburton ( Codename: Kids Next Door )

Co-executive producer, Supervising director: Matt Danner ( Gravity Falls )

Co-producer, art director: Chris Moreno ( Xiaolin Chronicles )

Story editor: Robyn Brown ( WellieWishers )

The series is a production of Zamodo, LLC, a.k.a. Oddbot Inc., in association with Disney Junior and The Muppets Studio.

[easy-social-share]