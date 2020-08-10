Reimagined Halloween and Christmas Celebrations Coming Soon to Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is gearing up for the fall and winter seasons at the resort and has announced dates for these magical celebrations. Whether fans love all things Halloween or dream of a cozy Christmas, Disneyland Paris’ holiday events are something guests won’t want to miss.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris is bringing back two favorite seasonal events this fall and winter.

The resort has announced the scheduled dates for their fan favorite Halloween and Christmas celebrations that will take over the parks.

Guests can make hauntingly magical memories during Disney's Halloween Festival September 26 to November 1, 2020.

The Christmas season will return from November 7 to January 10, 2021.

To keep in line with enhanced health and safety measures, Disneyland Paris has reimagined the Halloween Festival. Additionally, they will not offer the hard ticketed Halloween Parties for 2020.

As for the Christmas celebration, those in park experiences will be adjusted as well to follow enhanced guidelines across the resort.

Previous Events:

While it’s too early to tell what the seasonal experiences will be like this year, here’s a look at the 2019 events hosted at Disneyland Paris:

