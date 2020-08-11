TRON Lightcycle Run Construction Update 8/11/2020

Greetings Programs! Today we were at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom to take a look at the gaming grid that will soon be arriving in Tomorrowland.

What’s Happening:

Construction continues on the highly anticipated North American debut of TRON Lightcycle Run Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

We were in the Storybook Circus area of the park and caught some glimpses of the ride track and massive show building that will house the bulk of the coaster experience.

You can also the support towers that will hold the canopy that will extend over the outdoor portion of the ride experience.

When the attraction opens, guests will be able to climb aboard their own Lightcycle and hold on as they are swept into the computer world of TRON, beginning a race that will be unlike any other.

TRON Lightcycle Run is reported to be nearly identical to the coaster that debuted in Shanghai Disneyland

No official opening date has been announced for Tron Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom, but is expected to debut at some point in 2021, perhaps as part of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.