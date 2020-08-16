New “Chibi Tiny Tales” Series Featuring “Phineas and Ferb” Set to Debut Friday

Disney TV Animation has announced a brand new series of “Chibi Tiny Tales” featuring the beloved Disney Channel animated series Phineas and Ferb, with the first short set to debut on Friday.
- “Chibi Tiny Tales” is a series of shorts on the Disney Channel YouTube featuring some of your favorite characters on “fun, tiny adventures.” You can check out the playlist here.
- Disney TV Animation announced that the first in a series of “Chibi Tiny Tales” featuring Phineas and Ferb will debut Friday but they did not share how many shorts will be included in the series.
- Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe is set to debut on Disney+ later this month.
- A few days ago, we learned that the accompanying soundtrack will debut the same day. However, a celebratory playlist and first single from the film are available now.
- Disney+ has shared the official trailer for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe earlier this month.