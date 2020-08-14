“Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe” Soundtrack to Debut Alongside Film August 28th, First Single Available Now

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe is set to debut on Disney+ later this month, and today we learned that the accompanying soundtrack will debut the same day. However, a celebratory playlist and first single from the film are available now.

What’s Happening:

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe from Disney Television Animation, will premiere exclusively on Disney+

from Disney Television Animation, will premiere exclusively on The soundtrack features 17 songs including the singles, "Such a Beautiful Day” performed by Ashley Tisdale; “We’re Back’ performed by Vincent Martella, Ashley Tisdale, Dan Povenmire and the end title credit "Silhouettes” performed by Robbie Wyckoff and the Phineas and Ferb cast.

The music is composed and produced by Danny Jacob ( Phineas and Ferb ) and features guest songwriters Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston's "I Look To You") and Kate Micucci ("Garfunkel and Oates").

) and features guest songwriters Karey Kirkpatrick (Something Rotten!), Emanuel Kiriakou (Whitney Houston's "I Look To You") and Kate Micucci ("Garfunkel and Oates"). The Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe soundtrack is available for pre-order here most streaming services.

soundtrack is available for pre-order Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe track list: 1. "Such a Beautiful Day” 2. "The Universe is Against Me” 3. "Meet Our Leader” 4. "Unsung Hero” 5. "Adulting” 6. "Girls Day Out” 7. "This Is Our Battle Song” 8. "Us Against the Universe” 9. "Silhouettes” 10. "We're Back” 11. "Space Adventure” 12. "Chop Away at My Heart” 13. "Step into the Great Unknown” 14. "Candace Against the Universe” 15. "Cowardly Story/Fall Out of Ship” 16. "Candace Rocks/Showdown” 17. "Heartstrings to Hero”

track list: Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe is an adventure story that tracks step-brothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.

is an adventure story that tracks step-brothers Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue their older sister Candace, who after being abducted by aliens, finds utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers. Voice talent reprising their roles from the original series and movie include: Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn Caroline Rhea as their mom, Linda Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus Alyson Stoner as Isabella Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet Bobby Gaylor as Buford Olivia Olson as Vanessa Doofenshmirtz Tyler Mann as Carl Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively. David Errigo Jr. joins the cast as Ferb Fletcher

The movie is executive-produced by the creators/executive producers of the Emmy Award-winning Phineas and Ferb series, Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh and directed by Bob Bowen (Family Guy).