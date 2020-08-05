Disney Shares Official Trailer for “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe”

“Get ready for a mission that’s out of this world!” Disney+ has shared the official trailer for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe.

What’s Happening:

There’s 100 and 4 days of summer vacation and Phineas and Ferb are coming along just to end it!

Right as the new school year is about to start, the mischievous step-brothers will be starring in a new movie about their sister Candace and an adventure to outer space.

Today, Disney+ released the official trailer for the movie which hits the streamer on August 28th. Take a look:

About the Movie:

“Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe centers on Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.”

The movie stars:

Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn

Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn

David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Flynn

Caroline Rhea as mom Linda

Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus

Alyson Stoner as Isabella

Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet

Bobby Gaylor as Buford

Olivia Olson as Vanessa

Tyler Mann as Carl

Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively

ICYMI:

The cast and filmmakers recently shared some fun information about the new movie during their [email protected] Panel

Phineas and Ferb The Movie comes exclusively to Disney+ on August 28, 2020.