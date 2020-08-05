Disney Shares Official Trailer for “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe”

“Get ready for a mission that’s out of this world!” Disney+ has shared the official trailer for Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe.
What’s Happening:
- There’s 100 and 4 days of summer vacation and Phineas and Ferb are coming along just to end it!
- Right as the new school year is about to start, the mischievous step-brothers will be starring in a new movie about their sister Candace and an adventure to outer space.
- Today, Disney+ released the official trailer for the movie which hits the streamer on August 28th. Take a look:
About the Movie:
- “Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe centers on Phineas and Ferb as they set out across the galaxy to rescue Candace, who has been abducted by aliens and has found utopia in a far-off planet, free of pesky little brothers.”
The movie stars:
- Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn
- Vincent Martella as Phineas Flynn
- David Errigo Jr. as Ferb Flynn
- Caroline Rhea as mom Linda
- Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus
- Alyson Stoner as Isabella
- Maulik Pancholy as Baljeet
- Bobby Gaylor as Buford
- Olivia Olson as Vanessa
- Tyler Mann as Carl
- Povenmire and Marsh as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz and Major Monogram, respectively
ICYMI:
- The cast and filmmakers recently shared some fun information about the new movie during their [email protected] Panel.
Phineas and Ferb The Movie comes exclusively to Disney+ on August 28, 2020.