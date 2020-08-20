Imagineer Joe Rohde Gives A Closer Look At The Stone Carvings of Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Latest Episode of “The Rohdes, Less Traveled”

One of the reasons so many love Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is the richly detailed environments that the guests find themselves in. What better way to learn about those details than through Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and his family, who in their YouTube series, examine some of the finer details of the park.

What’s Happening:

In the third entry of The Rohdes, Less Traveled , the patriarch of the Rohde family, Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, takes us into Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a closer look at the stone carvings of the park.

, the patriarch of the Rohde family, Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde, takes us into Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a closer look at the stone carvings of the park. Rohde gives us a brief history of the thriving stone culture that exists on the islands of Java and Bali, and uses that as a springboard to elaborate on the stone carvings found in Anandapur, the fictitious village that is the Asia section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, home of Kali River Rapids, Expedition: Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, and the Maharajah Jungle Trek.

The stone carvings were commissioned by locals in Bali, who were given the freedom because they are the artists, they know what they’re doing, and they know the traditions.

Rohde goes on to explain how they can also get the artists to use their craft and give them room for interpretation on new items for the park, specifically two Balinese stone carvings outside the Caravan Stage that prominently feature Dug and Russell from Up in the traditional Balinese carving style.

in the traditional Balinese carving style. Rohde also states that one of the things that makes Disney’s Animal Kingdom special is that you don’t only see the work of those at Walt Disney Imagineering, but the work that comes from the collaboration of people from all over the world.

Previous entries of the series have looked at the Aging and Patina process the windows of