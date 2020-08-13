Imagineer Joe Rohde Examines Aging and Patina in Latest Entry of “The Rohdes, Less Traveled”

by | Aug 13, 2020 12:28 PM Pacific Time

One of the reasons so many love Disney’s Animal Kingdom, is the richly detailed environments that the guests find themselves in. What better way to learn about those details than through Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and his family, who in a new YouTube series, examine some of the finer details of the park.

What’s Happening:

  • After the success of the first episode of “The Rohdes, Less Traveled,” Imagineer Joe Rohde took on the creative challenge of figuring out how to do this series with the stuff he has around the house, and is presenting the second episode in the series which focuses on aging and patina.
  • Featuring photos Rohde has taken with his family from all around the globe, we dive into the topic of things that look old and weathered and decide to take on the topic of aging and patina.

  • Rohde begins by saying that aging is one of the ways that you can make it seem like a story has been going on for a long time, comparing the process to that of an actor who doesn’t just remember his lines but rather prepare a personality and history for that character that leads to the moment they appear on stage or in front of a camera.
  • He continues that storytelling objects, like those found in the parks, have to have a sense of history and a sense of what happened to them before the moment the guests get there and see them. Signs of wear and tear that they have been there for a long time, and the guest is now just joining that moment in the story.
  • Rohde then goes on to explain the process of artificial aging using a chemical, patina, to give the illusion that something has been going on for a long time and elaborates on the use of it in Disney’s Animal Kingdom to show that all the stories of the park have (though artificially) been going on for a long time.
  • In the first entry into his series, Rohde went into detail about the windows that can be seen around Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This is anticipated to be a five-part series.

