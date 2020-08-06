New YouTube Series “The Rohde’s, Less Traveled” Starts With Look at Windows in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World is a truly stunning work of art that was created with unbelievable attention to detail. Walt Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde and his family launched a new YouTube series today in which they look into some of the details at the Disney park.

The first episode of the new series, which is titled “The Rohde’s, Less Traveled,” focuses on the windows guests will see in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Rohde explains some of the locations they visited for inspiration and how what guests see in the park is very much based in reality.

“The Rohde’s, Less Traveled” will be a five-part series looking at some more of the details of the beautiful park.

