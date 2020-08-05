Registration for 2021 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend Opens Tomorrow for Annual Passholders, DVC Members

Earlier today, runDisney Tweeted that race registration for the 2021 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend would open starting tomorrow. Annual Passholders, DVC Members, and Golden Oak residents can sign up before the events open to the general public next week.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, runDisney Twitter reminded fans that registration for the 2021 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend will open later this week.
- Annual Passholders can be among the first to sign up before spots are offered to the general public. Registration begins:
- Thursday, August 6 at 10 am ET: Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members & Golden Oak Residents
- Tuesday, August 11 at 10am ET: General Registration
- The runDisney event is presented by OtterBox and is slated for April 15-18, 2021 at Walt Disney World. The four day event will include:
- 5K
- 10K
- Half Marathon
- Kids Races
- Even though runDisney has previously postponed races in Paris and cancelled events in Florida, they are currently planning on hosting races at the Resorts in 2021.
More runDisney News:
- In recent weeks, the Resort announced the 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend was switching to a Virtual event. Those who already registered have until August 15 to opt into the virtual race or they will automatically receive a refund.
- Additionally, fans who missed out on the initial registration can now sign up for Virtual Wine & Dine Half Marathon events.