Registration for 2021 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend Opens Tomorrow for Annual Passholders, DVC Members

Earlier today, runDisney Tweeted that race registration for the 2021 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend would open starting tomorrow. Annual Passholders, DVC Members, and Golden Oak residents can sign up before the events open to the general public next week.

Annual Passholders can be among the first to sign up before spots are offered to the general public. Registration begins: Thursday, August 6 at 10 am ET: Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members & Golden Oak Residents Tuesday, August 11 at 10am ET: General Registration

In recent weeks, the Resort announced the 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend was switching to a Virtual event.

Additionally, fans who missed out on the initial registration can now sign up for Virtual Wine & Dine Half Marathon