runDisney Officially Cancels Star Wars Rival Run Weekend

by | Mar 20, 2020 8:38 AM Pacific Time

Out of an abundance of caution, Walt Disney World has decided to cancel the upcoming runDisney Star Wars Rival Run weekend scheduled for April 16-19.

What’s happening:

  • Disney has announced they are cancelling the upcoming runDisney Star Wars Rival Run Weekend at Walt Disney World.
  • An advisory with the cancellation appeared on the runDisney website this morning:

With circumstances continuing to change rapidly around the globe, we are making critical and timely decisions based on guidance from local, national and international health agencies. As we have shared before, we are basing our decisions on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and our guests, since there is nothing more important than that.

In an abundance of caution, the 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend will be cancelled. In addition, because our runDisney races require the presence of local medical professionals and first responders to monitor and treat runners, this will free up those resources for more critical needs during this time. All participants for the Star Wars Rival Run Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort who purchased their registrations on runDisney.com will receive a refund for their race registration.

Star Wars Rival Run Weekend:

  • Runners registered for the 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort will receive a refund back to their original form of payment for the following:
    • Race registration (Half Marathon, 10k, 5k, Rival Run Challenge)
    • Commemorative merchandise
    • ChEAR Squad
    • Processing fee
  • Guests who’ve already received a partial refund will receive their remaining balance to a Disney gift card.

Refund Timing:

  • Refunds from runDisney can be expected to be processed in four to six weeks.
  • If you haven’t received your refund after six weeks, please visit the “contact us” section on runDisney.com.

Alternate booking methods:

  • Runners who’ve booked through a charity or tour operator should reach out directly to that organization.
  • Runners who’ve booked through the Walt Disney Travel Company may call them at 407-939-4786 (407-939-IRUN) for available refund options.

On-sale dates:

  • On-sale dates for future runDisney races will be adjusted, and we will have more information to share soon.

Making the most of the situation:

  • While this cancellation is certainly disappointing, it’s entirely understandable why Disney would make this tough decision.
  • Fans who’ve been training for the race weekend can still make the most of their progress and can participate in runDisney’s virtual Star Wars Half Marathon.
  • The virtual event is on sale now through March 31 and costs $59.00 (plus platform service fee). Those who sign up will receive a finisher medal. Participants can also print their own bib and finisher certificate.
  • The virtual Half Marathon is completed on participants' own time and can be broken up over multiple days and many forms of exercise including treadmill and elliptical workouts, running, jogging, and even a daily walk with your dog.
 
 
