runDisney Officially Cancels Star Wars Rival Run Weekend

Out of an abundance of caution, Walt Disney World has decided to cancel the upcoming runDisney Star Wars Rival Run weekend scheduled for April 16-19.

What’s happening:

With circumstances continuing to change rapidly around the globe, we are making critical and timely decisions based on guidance from local, national and international health agencies. As we have shared before, we are basing our decisions on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members and our guests, since there is nothing more important than that.

In an abundance of caution, the 2020 Star Wars Rival Run Weekend will be cancelled. In addition, because our runDisney races require the presence of local medical professionals and first responders to monitor and treat runners, this will free up those resources for more critical needs during this time. All participants for the Star Wars Rival Run Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort who purchased their registrations on runDisney.com will receive a refund for their race registration.