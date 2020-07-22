runDisney Transitions 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend into Virtual Event

by | Jul 22, 2020 11:05 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

runDisney has decided to change the 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend into a virtual event. With continued health and safety concerns about group gatherings and large crowds, Walt Disney World has decided to take a digital approach for the upcoming race.

What’s Happening:

  • With the coronavirus still a major concern here and around the world, runDisney has announced that they are transitioning the 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend to a virtual race.
  • Athletes who registered for the annual Walt Disney World event now have the option to participate in the virtual race(s) or receive a full refund.  
  • runDisney will be sending emails to all registered participants with instructions on how to convert their registration or receive a refund. If a selection is not made, registered guests automatically will be refunded.
  • Runners who’ve booked through a charity or tour operator should reach out directly to that organization.
  • Runners who’ve booked through the Walt Disney Travel Company may call them at 407-939-4786 (407-939-IRUN) for available options.
  • As for future races, Disney says they are still planning to host the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend as scheduled and will share more details at a later date.

2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Refund Option

  • Those who select the refund option will receive a refund back to their original form of payment for:
    • Race registrations (Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Two Course Challenge and Kids Races)
    • Commemorative merchandise (automatic refund – no virtual option)
    • ChEAR Squad (automatic refund – no virtual option)
    • Processing fee
  • If a Guest no longer has their original form of payment used when registering, they may contact runDisney by August 5, 2020 to receive a refund via check or a Disney Gift Card.
  • Registered participants with a shipping address outside of the U.S. will automatically receive a refund back to their original form of payment.
  • At this time, participants without a valid U.S. shipping address are not eligible for the virtual option.
  • Refunds can be expected to be processed in six to eight weeks.

2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Virtual Race Option

  • Those choosing the virtual race, have from now through August 5, 2020 to opt in to the virtual event.
  • They can complete their events at home on a track, treadmill, or running trail and will also receive the following based on their registration(s):
    • Race distance medal(s)
    • Runner long sleeve shirt(s) and kids short sleeve shirt(s)
    • Digital Bib and finisher certificate
    • Digital Toolkit including start/finish line and mile markers
    • Digital Goody Bag
    • Virtual playlist
    • A Disney Gift Card for select races

Disney Gift Cards for select races:

  • Eligible athletes registered for select events during the 2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort will receive a Disney Gift Card:
    • Half Marathon
    • 10K
    • 5K
    • Two Course Challenge
  • Disney Gift Cards are expected to be processed in six to eight weeks.

What they’re saying:

  • runDisney: “As we have shared before, we are basing our decisions on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members, athletes and our guests, since there is nothing more important than that.”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed