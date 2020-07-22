runDisney Transitions 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend into Virtual Event

runDisney has decided to change the 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend into a virtual event. With continued health and safety concerns about group gatherings and large crowds, Walt Disney World has decided to take a digital approach for the upcoming race.
What’s Happening:
- With the coronavirus still a major concern here and around the world, runDisney has announced that they are transitioning the 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend to a virtual race.
- Athletes who registered for the annual Walt Disney World event now have the option to participate in the virtual race(s) or receive a full refund.
- runDisney will be sending emails to all registered participants with instructions on how to convert their registration or receive a refund. If a selection is not made, registered guests automatically will be refunded.
- Runners who’ve booked through a charity or tour operator should reach out directly to that organization.
- Runners who’ve booked through the Walt Disney Travel Company may call them at 407-939-4786 (407-939-IRUN) for available options.
- As for future races, Disney says they are still planning to host the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend as scheduled and will share more details at a later date.
2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Refund Option
- Those who select the refund option will receive a refund back to their original form of payment for:
- Race registrations (Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Two Course Challenge and Kids Races)
- Commemorative merchandise (automatic refund – no virtual option)
- ChEAR Squad (automatic refund – no virtual option)
- Processing fee
- If a Guest no longer has their original form of payment used when registering, they may contact runDisney by August 5, 2020 to receive a refund via check or a Disney Gift Card.
- Registered participants with a shipping address outside of the U.S. will automatically receive a refund back to their original form of payment.
- At this time, participants without a valid U.S. shipping address are not eligible for the virtual option.
- Refunds can be expected to be processed in six to eight weeks.
2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Virtual Race Option
- Those choosing the virtual race, have from now through August 5, 2020 to opt in to the virtual event.
- They can complete their events at home on a track, treadmill, or running trail and will also receive the following based on their registration(s):
- Race distance medal(s)
- Runner long sleeve shirt(s) and kids short sleeve shirt(s)
- Digital Bib and finisher certificate
- Digital Toolkit including start/finish line and mile markers
- Digital Goody Bag
- Virtual playlist
- A Disney Gift Card for select races
Disney Gift Cards for select races:
- Eligible athletes registered for select events during the 2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort will receive a Disney Gift Card:
- Half Marathon
- 10K
- 5K
- Two Course Challenge
- Disney Gift Cards are expected to be processed in six to eight weeks.
What they’re saying:
- runDisney: “As we have shared before, we are basing our decisions on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members, athletes and our guests, since there is nothing more important than that.”