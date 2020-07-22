runDisney Transitions 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend into Virtual Event

runDisney has decided to change the 2020 Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend into a virtual event. With continued health and safety concerns about group gatherings and large crowds, Walt Disney World has decided to take a digital approach for the upcoming race.

What’s Happening:

With the coronavirus still a major concern here and around the world, runDisney has announced Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Athletes who registered for the annual Walt Disney World event now have the option to participate in the virtual race(s) or receive a full refund.

runDisney will be sending emails to all registered participants with instructions on how to convert their registration or receive a refund. If a selection is not made, registered guests automatically will be refunded.

Runners who’ve booked through a charity or tour operator should reach out directly to that organization.

Runners who’ve booked through the Walt Disney Travel Company may call them at 407-939-4786 (407-939-IRUN) for available options.

As for future races, Disney says they are still planning to host the 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend as scheduled and will share more details at a later date.

2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Refund Option

Those who select the refund option will receive a refund back to their original form of payment for: Race registrations (Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Two Course Challenge and Kids Races) Commemorative merchandise (automatic refund – no virtual option) ChEAR Squad (automatic refund – no virtual option) Processing fee

If a Guest no longer has their original form of payment used when registering, they may contact runDisney by August 5, 2020 to receive a refund via check or a Disney Gift Card.

Registered participants with a shipping address outside of the U.S. will automatically receive a refund back to their original form of payment.

At this time, participants without a valid U.S. shipping address are not eligible for the virtual option.

Refunds can be expected to be processed in six to eight weeks.

2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend Virtual Race Option

Those choosing the virtual race, have from now through August 5, 2020 to opt in to the virtual event.

They can complete their events at home on a track, treadmill, or running trail and will also receive the following based on their registration(s): Race distance medal(s) Runner long sleeve shirt(s) and kids short sleeve shirt(s) Digital Bib and finisher certificate Digital Toolkit including start/finish line and mile markers Digital Goody Bag Virtual playlist A Disney Gift Card for select races



Disney Gift Cards for select races:

Eligible athletes registered for select events during the 2020 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World Resort will receive a Disney Gift Card: Half Marathon 10K 5K Two Course Challenge

Disney Gift Cards are expected to be processed in six to eight weeks.

What they’re saying:

runDisney: “As we have shared before, we are basing our decisions on the safety and well-being of our Cast Members, athletes and our guests, since there is nothing more important than that.”