New Registrations for Disney’s Virtual Wine & Dine Half-Marathon Weekend Open July 30th

runDisney will open up a limited number of new registrations for their Virtual Wine & Dine Half-Marathon on July 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World’s Wine & Dine Half-Marathon Weekend is going virtual this year.
- The event previously sold out when it was scheduled to take place at the Walt Disney World Resort as it has in years past.
- On July 22nd, Disney shared that the event would be going virtual this year and gave attendees the option to keep their attendance in the new virtual event or request a refund.
- Spaces opened by Guests who canceled their run will be released on Thursday, July 30th, at 10:00 am ET.
- The various components of the event are scheduled for November 5th through 8th.
- The theme of this year’s event is “Wickedly Delicious” with races and medals themed to the Disney Villains.
- The 5K, 10K, and Half-Marathon events all come with the following items:
- Commemorative Finisher Medal (Unique to each race)
- Long Sleeve Event Tech Shirt (Unique to each race)
- Digital Bib and Finisher Certificate
- Digital Race Tool Kit featuring printable mile markers
- Digital Goody Bag
- Virtual Playlist
- Those who do all three, called “The Challenge,” receive all three shirts and medals in addition to the digital swag.
- For more information, visis rundisney.com.