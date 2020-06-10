Disneyland Paris Postpones 5th Annual Disneyland Paris Run Weekend Until Fall 2021

Following the temporary closure of Disney parks and resorts around the world, runDisney fans have been waiting to learn whether or not Disneyland Paris would be hosting its 5th annual Disneyland Paris Run Weekend this September. After months of speculation, the Resort has confirmed that they will be suspending all races for 2020.

What’s happening:

Disneyland Paris has announced they will not be hosting the 5th annual Disneyland Paris Run Weekend

The decision to cancel the races comes after an extended closure of the Resort’s parks and hotels due to COVID-19.

This marks the second race scheduled for the European resort that has been cancelled.

This past spring, Disneyland Paris planned to introduce the Princess Run Weekend

Cancellations and Refunds:

While this news is surely disappointing for fans of races, Disneyland Paris is offering refunds to guests who already booked race and hotel packages. Guests can: Keep their package reservation without the Disneyland Paris Run Weekend features, whereupon the price the of the Run Weekend features will be refunded Cancel their package reservation, whereupon they will receive a full refund.

Guests with existing reservations must fill out an electronic form with their choice before June 19th, otherwise both the package reservation and Run Weekend features will be cancelled and refunded automatically:

For more information and guidance, please visit the runDisney website

What they’re saying:

“We continue to make adjustments to our operations as appropriate and therefore, the Disneyland Paris Run Weekend 5th Edition (September 24-27 2020) will be postponed until fall 2021. We look forward to seeing you for this exciting event next year and will share more details soon.”

Other runDisney News: