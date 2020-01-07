Club runDisney Introduced for Those Looking to Add More Magic to Disney Races

runDisney has announced a new membership program that you avid runners out there might be very excited about. Club runDisney will feature a range of special benefits for those looking to take part in runDisney races between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Club runDisney will offer three different one-year-long membership levels – Silver, Gold, and Platinum – with each one offering different benefits.

Silver membership is priced at $265.43 and the benefits will include: A member welcome package consisting of a member jacket, Club runDisney magnet, membership card Tier 1 pricing year-round for available runDisney races Exclusive 2020 Club runDisney Virtual 10K – October 2020 Club runDisney designation on race bibs

Gold membership is priced at $478.63 and the benefits will include: All Silver benefits A guaranteed opportunity to purchase one (1) spot in the half marathon or greater distances each race weekend through early registration.

Platinum membership is priced at $798.43 and the benefits will include: All Gold benefits A guaranteed opportunity to purchase one (1) spot in one distance each race weekend through early registration. Club runDisney Expo Experience including Club runDisney Lounge with convenient packet pick-up and early access to runDisney merchandise shop with a special character meet & greet opportunity. Upgraded corral placement

Club runDisney memberships will go on sale on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10 am ET, just ahead of the start of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World

To learn more about Club runDisney, visit the official runDisney website

