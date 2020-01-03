2020 Walt Disney World Marathon Exclusive Merchandise Announced

Sprinting toward us at a runner’s pace is the Walt Disney World Marathon, coming up this weekend, January 8-12, 2020, and with it comes a slew of new merchandise for the runners, or maybe even just fans of the event. Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at some of the offerings coming to the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo beginning on Wednesday.

What’s Happening:

Less than a week away from the start of Walt Disney World Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend presented by Cigna

This year’s event merchandise collection captures the retro side of the classic Disney characters, celebrating the “Fab Five” (and Oswald). Whether the runners are taking on 3.1 or 48.6 miles, those participating (or even those spectating) in the weekend’s events will find a variety of logo performance apparel and “I Did It!” Finisher products including shirts in multiple styles and jackets.

A race weekend exclusive will be brand new pair of runDisney Minnie Ears, celebrating all four Walt Disney World Theme Parks. Other exciting products include event weekend hats, limited-release Disney pins, various TERVIS drinkware, figurines, shoe ornaments, keychains and car magnets.

Also new to this weekend is a debut of two runDisney Spirit Jerseys, one featuring the “Fab Five” Characters and the other celebrating that favorite lucky rabbit, Oswald. Runners can also gear up with previously announced runDisney-branded products

All of these commemorative items and much more will be available during the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

All Guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times: Wednesday, January 8, 2020: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.



