Disneyland Paris Cancels May RunDisney Princess Event

Disneyland Paris has cancelled their RunDisney Princess Run event scheduled for May 8th-10th.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris’ next RunDisney event, the Princess Run, has been cancelled. It was scheduled to take place May 8-10th.

Disneyland Paris is currently closed through April 15th. It’s unclear if this announcement pushes that date back.

The decision to cancel was made under the guidance of French authorities to help minimize the spread of Coronavirus.

Guests who reserved a bib by credit card will be automatically refunded. Similarly, hotel reservations attached to a bib booked with a credit card will be automatically refunded. Disneyland Paris will be contacting guests individually who used other payment methods, such as checks or money transfer.

If you booked through a third party, you will need to contact them for more information.

Disneyland Paris’ next RunDisney event is the Disneyland Paris Run Weekend 5th edition on September 24-27th.

For more information, visit run.disneylandparis.com/disneyland-paris-princess-run

More Disneyland Paris News: