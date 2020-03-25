Disneyland Paris Cancels May RunDisney Princess Event

Disneyland Paris has cancelled their RunDisney Princess Run event scheduled for May 8th-10th.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris’ next RunDisney event, the Princess Run, has been cancelled. It was scheduled to take place May 8-10th.
- Disneyland Paris is currently closed through April 15th. It’s unclear if this announcement pushes that date back.
- The decision to cancel was made under the guidance of French authorities to help minimize the spread of Coronavirus.
- Guests who reserved a bib by credit card will be automatically refunded. Similarly, hotel reservations attached to a bib booked with a credit card will be automatically refunded. Disneyland Paris will be contacting guests individually who used other payment methods, such as checks or money transfer.
- If you booked through a third party, you will need to contact them for more information.
- Disneyland Paris’ next RunDisney event is the Disneyland Paris Run Weekend 5th edition on September 24-27th.
- For more information, visit run.disneylandparis.com/disneyland-paris-princess-run
