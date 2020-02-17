Disneyland Paris Offers PhotoPass to Marathon Runners

Disneyland Paris has announced that marathon runners with a PhotoPass+ Annual Pass ticket will be able to retrieve their race photos from the event as the Disneyland Paris PhotoPass service transitions from Fuji Film management to Disney.

What’s Happening:

Participants in the Disneyland Paris Princess Run and/or the Disneyland Paris Run Weekend who have a PhotoPass+ Annual Pass ticket will be able to view and download their photos from the events.

On April 1st, 2020, Fuji Film will stop managing the PhotoPass operation at Disneyland Paris. Current Annual Passholders should have received an email granting Fuji Film permission to transition their account data to Disneyland Paris, which must be done prior to April 1st.

Ticket holders can register up to three marathon bibs online by visiting www.disneyphotopass.eu

The Disneyland Paris Princess Run

The Disneyland Paris Run Weekend

In order to retrieve PhotoPass photos through a PhotoPass+ Annual Pass ticket, the pass must be valid on the dates of the event.

Click here to read a recent Disneyland Paris Marathon Race recap.

More Disneyland Paris News: