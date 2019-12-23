New “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” Collection and More Coming to Disneyland Paris in 2020

by | Dec 23, 2019 10:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Disneyland Paris is getting ready for the new year, and in doing so they’ve announced a new collection of nostalgic merchandise dedicated to the park’s history. The “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” collection will be available in celebration of the park’s 28th anniversary.

  • The “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” collection will be available starting this spring at Disneyland Paris in a limited release.
  • A mug, a pin, a keychain, a t-shirt and a sweatshirt have been reissued with the same design as the merchandise that was sold at the opening of Euro Disney in 1992.
  • In addition to this nostalgic new collection, new Star Wars products will also be available for Legends of the Force – A Celebration of Star Wars season.

  • For those looking for something a little “cooler,” Disneyland Paris recently debuted a collection themed to Disney’s Frozen in the fall.
  • The collection was created by Disneyland Paris’ own product development chain, which used their expertise to design a number products feature Elsa from the hit films.

  • The collection includes a series of exclusive designs on cloaks, gloves, jumpers, t-shirts, crop-tops and skirts, as well as a number of accessories.
  • You can see the Disneyland Paris product development team in action as they create that popular Frozen collection in this video:

  • Finally, there will also be some exclusive new collectible items available at Disneyland Paris in 2020.
  • The Attraction Keys Collection will continue to grow with new special releases inspired by Phantom Manor, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue and Alice’s Curious Labyrinth.
  • New collectibles designed exclusively for Disneyland Paris by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily will also be found in select boutiques.
  • These expertly created collectibles commemorate the 55th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins and the 10th anniversary of Disney-Pixar’s  UP.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
