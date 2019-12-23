New “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” Collection and More Coming to Disneyland Paris in 2020

Disneyland Paris is getting ready for the new year, and in doing so they’ve announced a new collection of nostalgic merchandise dedicated to the park’s history. The “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” collection will be available in celebration of the park’s 28th anniversary.

The “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” collection will be available starting this spring at Disneyland Paris in a limited release.

A mug, a pin, a keychain, a t-shirt and a sweatshirt have been reissued with the same design as the merchandise that was sold at the opening of Euro Disney in 1992.

In addition to this nostalgic new collection, new Star Wars products will also be available for Legends of the Force – A Celebration of Star Wars season.

For those looking for something a little “cooler,” Disneyland Paris recently debuted a collection themed to Disney’s Frozen in the fall.

The collection was created by Disneyland Paris' own product development chain, which used their expertise to design a number products feature Elsa from the hit films.

The collection includes a series of exclusive designs on cloaks, gloves, jumpers, t-shirts, crop-tops and skirts, as well as a number of accessories.

You can see the Disneyland Paris product development team in action as they create that popular Frozen collection in this video:

Finally, there will also be some exclusive new collectible items available at Disneyland Paris in 2020.

The Attraction Keys Collection will continue to grow with new special releases inspired by Phantom Manor, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue and Alice’s Curious Labyrinth.

New collectibles designed exclusively for Disneyland Paris by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily will also be found in select boutiques.

These expertly created collectibles commemorate the 55th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins and the 10th anniversary of Disney-Pixar’s UP.