New “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” Collection and More Coming to Disneyland Paris in 2020

Disneyland Paris is getting ready for the new year, and in doing so they’ve announced a new collection of nostalgic merchandise dedicated to the park’s history. The “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” collection will be available in celebration of the park’s 28th anniversary.
- The “Euro Disney – 12 April 1992” collection will be available starting this spring at Disneyland Paris in a limited release.
- A mug, a pin, a keychain, a t-shirt and a sweatshirt have been reissued with the same design as the merchandise that was sold at the opening of Euro Disney in 1992.
- In addition to this nostalgic new collection, new Star Wars products will also be available for Legends of the Force – A Celebration of Star Wars season.
- For those looking for something a little “cooler,” Disneyland Paris recently debuted a collection themed to Disney’s Frozen in the fall.
- The collection was created by Disneyland Paris’ own product development chain, which used their expertise to design a number products feature Elsa from the hit films.
- The collection includes a series of exclusive designs on cloaks, gloves, jumpers, t-shirts, crop-tops and skirts, as well as a number of accessories.
- You can see the Disneyland Paris product development team in action as they create that popular Frozen collection in this video:
- Finally, there will also be some exclusive new collectible items available at Disneyland Paris in 2020.
- The Attraction Keys Collection will continue to grow with new special releases inspired by Phantom Manor, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue and Alice’s Curious Labyrinth.
- New collectibles designed exclusively for Disneyland Paris by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily will also be found in select boutiques.
- These expertly created collectibles commemorate the 55th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Mary Poppins and the 10th anniversary of Disney-Pixar’s UP.
