Photos: A Food Guide for Legends of the Force – A Celebration of Star Wars at Disneyland Paris

In the wake of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a lot more fun is coming from A Galaxy Far, Far Away to Disneyland Paris in the form of Legends of the Force – A Celebration of Star Wars. The two-month-long celebratory event includes the new mission to the moon of Kef Bir and the planet Exegol in Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, character interactions with famous friends like Chewbacca and Rey, marches of the menacing Galactic Empire and evil First Order, the spectacular “Star Wars: A Galactic Celebration” nighttime show, and much more.

But one of the most unique and exciting elements of Legends of the Force – A Celebration of Star Wars has to be its food and dessert offerings– a wide array of tasty snacks themed to the ships, droids, and characters of Star Wars. So if you happen to be visiting Disneyland Paris during the festivities, here’s a handy guide to the edible delights you’ll find around Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Lemon meringue pie (Poe Dameron’s X-Wing) – available at Walt Disney Studios Park kiosks

Chocolate eclair (X-Wing, TIE Fighters, and Millennium Falcon) – available at Hep Cat Corner and other Walt Disney Studios Park kiosks

Cheese waffle (Imperial stormtrooper) – available at Walt Disney Studios Parks kiosks

Vanilla Macaroon (D-O) – available at Walt Disney Studios Parks kiosks

Chocolate Mugcake – available at Walt Disney Studios Parks kiosks

Waffle with sugar (Darth Vader) – available at Cool Station in Disneyland Park

Chocolate-Hazelnut shortbread (TIE Fighter and Han Solo in carbonite) – available at Hep Cat Corner and other Walt Disney Studios Park kiosks

Coffee with milk, pralin, whipped cream and almonds and caramelized hazelnuts (Chewbacca) – available at Walt Disney Studios Park kiosks

Vanilla cupcake (lightsaber) – available at Disneyland Paris hotel buffets

Beef burger with pepper jack cheese, chorizo, tomatoes, onions, pepper and chipotle BBQ sauce (TIE Fighter) – available at Annette’s Diner in Disney Village

Chocolate and salted caramel pie (D-O) – available at Yacht Club in Disney’s Newport Bay Club and Captain Jack's – Restaurant des Pirates in Disneyland Park

Shrimps sautéed in Espelette pepper Piquillos coulis and peppers Breaded Parmesan Risotto with black bread crumbs – available at Yacht Club in Disney’s Newport Bay Club and Captain Jack's – Restaurant des Pirates in Disneyland Park

Beef burger, cheese, salad, tomato, crispy oignons, mexican mole sauce (Chewbacca) – available at Restaurant en Coulisse in Walt Disney Studios Park

Cottage cheese cream, mango flavour, white chocolate (R2-D2) – available at Restaurant en Coulisse in Walt Disney Studios Park

Legends of the Force – A Celebration of Star Wars runs from Saturday, January 11 through Sunday, March 15 at Disneyland Paris. For more information on the event, be sure to visit the resort’s official website.