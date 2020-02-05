Disneyland Paris Welsh Festival Returns March 6-8 with New Additions

Disneyland Paris’ annual Saint David’s Welsh Festival returns March 6th through 8th with a few new additions. Photo opportunities with Mickey and Minnie in traditional Welsh costumes return with three additional characters joining them for the first time this year.

Goofy and Chip and Dale have brand-new Welsh costumes created by the Disneyland Paris entertainment teams. All of the characters will be meeting at Videopolis.

Festival Highlights:

Meet & Greet with Disney Characters in Welsh costumes including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Chip, and Dale.

Saint David decorations at the entrance of Disneyland Park and Town Square with special performances by the Disneyland Band.

Only Men Aloud Choir performing traditional Welsh and English songs at Videopolis stage.

Visiting Welsh amateur groups performing at Videopolis.

Free make-up at the entrance of Videopolis.

New sound and light show during Disney Illuminations!

Disney Village decorations and special visitors at Billy Bob’s Country Western Saloon including the Baker Street group on March 6th and Cardiff Fever on March 7th.

