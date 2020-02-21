Enhance Your Disneyland Paris Celebration with “Mickey’s Gift” Signature Experiences

Disneyland Paris is enhancing guests resort visits with new exclusive add-ons that will make every day even more magical! These signature experiences are the perfect way to commemorate what’s important to you and your family with that added Disney touch.

What’s happening:

Nothing is quite as special as a visit to a Disney Resort and now, guests visiting Disneyland Paris can take their celebration to the next level.

Anniversaries, Birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, Communions and beyond, whatever the special occasion, make it truly magical with one of two new privileged add-ons from the Signature Collection: Mickey’s Gift Signature Experience Mickey’s Ultimate Gift Signature Experience

As these add-ons are limited, be sure to book now to avoid missing out.

Guests can book the experiences starting on February 27 for arrivals from April 3, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Mickey’s Gift Signature Experience:

Sprinkle some magic on any celebration with the limited-edition Mickey’s Gift Signature Experience that includes:

Reserved Viewing for Disney Stars on Parade

Private Encounter with Mickey

Celebration Lunch or Dinner: A magical meal in a buffet restaurant of your choice. Includes a festive dessert and a cocktail to toast the special day. *Among a list of restaurants.

A Disney PhotoPass+: One Disney PhotoPass+ per reservation—you and your guests will each get a digital portfolio of all the photos taken during the celebration at Disneyland Paris.

€15 Gift Card for all Celebration Guests: Treat friends and family to some Disney money to spend in Disneyland Paris’ shops and restaurants.



Price and dates:

€99 per person.

Discounts apply: -10% for Magic Plus, Euro Disney Club and Cast Members -15% for Infinity

Bookings start February 27 for arrivals from April 3, 2020 to March 31, 2021

Mickey’s Ultimate Gift Signature Experience

For a truly unforgettable day, celebrate with a limited-edition Mickey’s Ultimate Gift Signature Experience that’s loaded with all these privileges:

An Ultimate FASTPASS: Spend less time queueing and more time experiencing the most popular Ultimate FASTPASS attractions as many times as you like.

Reserved Viewing for Disney Illuminations

Reserved Viewing for Disney Stars on Parade

Private Encounter with Mickey

Celebration Lunch or Dinner: A magical meal with Disney Characters at any of the restaurants in Disneyland Park. Includes a festive dessert and a cocktail to toast the special day. *Among a list of restaurants.

A Disney PhotoPass+: One Disney PhotoPass+ per reservation—you and your guests will each get a digital portfolio of all the photos taken during the celebration at Disneyland Paris.

€25 Gift Card for all Celebration Guests: Treat friends and family to some Disney money to spend in our shops and restaurants.



Price and dates:

€299 per person

Discounts apply: -10% for Magic Plus, Euro Disney Club and Cast Members -15% for Infinity

Bookings start February 27 for arrivals from April 3, 2020 to March 31, 2021