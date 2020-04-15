runDisney Issues Registration Update Including Virtual Races and 2021 Event Sales Dates

by | Apr 15, 2020 5:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

With the parks and amenities of the Walt Disney World resort closed, it’s no surprise that runDisney events have been cancelled, with runDisney coming up with alternate ways for fans to have their runDisney fun, and announced a new set of sale dates for future runDisney events..

What’s Happening:

  • With circumstances continuing to change rapidly around the globe because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been making critical and timely decisions based on guidance from local, national and international governments and health agencies. As we previously shared, one of these decisions was to adjust the initial on-sale date for the runDisney Virtual Series while we monitored the situation.
  • As people look for alternative and acceptable ways to stay active while maintaining social distancing, many are choosing to run at home. With that in mind, we are opening sales for the fifth-annual runDisney Virtual Series April 16. Themed around favorite Walt Disney World Resort attractions, this series of 5K runs is a great way to bring some of the magic of the parks to your home or favorite local running trail. And to provide additional flexibility, runners will have the entire summer to complete any virtual 5K of their choosing – or the series.
  • Along with this new on-sale date for the runDisney Virtual Series, we also have adjusted the sale dates for the remaining runDisney race season. We hope sharing these dates will help you in your planning and give you ample time for training.
  • Races will be available for registration at 10 a.m. Eastern Time  
    • 2020 runDisney Virtual Series (Summer 2020)
      • April 16, 2020 – On-sale date
    • 2021 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (Jan. 6-10, 2021)
      • May 7, 2020 – Pre-sale for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members and Golden Oak residents
      • May 12, 2020 – General on-sale date
    • 2021 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (Feb. 18-21, 2021)
      • June 11, 2020 – Pre-sale for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members and Golden Oak residents
      • June 16, 2020 – General on-sale date
    • 2021 Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend (April 15-18, 2021)
      • August 6, 2020 – Pre-sale for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members and Golden Oak residents
      • August 11, 2020 – General on-sale date

