shopDisney Offers 30% Discount to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can save 30% on shopDisney through August 14th by using code AP30OFF at checkout through the same Disney account that’s linked to My Disney Experience.
What’s Happening:
- Twitter user @ScottGustin noticed a temporary new perk for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, which @shopDisney confirmed through a retweet.
- From now until August 14th, Guests with a valid Walt Disney World Annual Pass can save 30% on shopDisney.com sitewide.
- To access the benefit, use code “AP30OFF” at checkout.
- Guests must be using a Disney account that matches their My Disney Experience app with a valid annual pass connected to access this benefit.
- This offer can be used on many products, including Disney Parks Exclusives like the Funko Pop! Jungle Cruise figure and limited edition World Showcase posters.
- At this time, the discount is only valid for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. The same benefit has not yet been extended to Disneyland Annual Passholders.